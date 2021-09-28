Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:16 Caso Morisi, indagato per cessione stupefacenti uno dei due romeni

19:04 Covid oggi Liguria, 84 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 28 settembre

18:57 Morisi indagato, Meloni: "Notizie utilizzate politicamente"

18:44 Roma, Pippo Franco: "Con Michetti, mi candido per assessorato cultura"

18:27 Covid, via libera Aifa a tre farmaci per cure ricoverati

18:20 Olanda, piano per assassinare Rutte: arrestato leader politico

18:18 Scuola, Costarelli (presidi Lazio): "In quarantena solo compagno banco? Non siamo in aereo"

18:14 Covid oggi Lombardia, 345 contagi e 6 morti: a Milano 56 casi

18:10 Bollette luce e gas, aumenti ridotti da governo: ecco quanto

17:38 Terza dose vaccino a tutti, Costa: "Ragionevole, attendiamo indicazioni"

17:34 Travolto dal suo autocarro, morto camionista nel Palermitano

17:32 Scuola: Germanica di Roma: "Ci adatteremo a compagno di banco in quarantena, fiducia in Cts"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HEISHA DNEST2 redefines autonomous drones

28 settembre 2021 | 16.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA TECH recently released its second generation product HEISHA DNEST2 on 28th September, 2021. DNEST2 is a ready-to-use, fully automated, remote aerial flight data collection system. The product takes drone operation to a whole new level, fully eliminating the need for a pilot. DNEST2 is not only a drone charging station, but also a drone smart home.

Although they are also called unmanned aerial vehicles, drones must be operated by a professional pilot. HEISHA is aiming at to achieve truly unmanned smart flight, and, with this goal in mind, released DNEST1 at the end of 2020.

Following the release, HEISHA took into consideration the feedback received from its users, and, after much effort to upgrade the system, rolled out HEISHA DNEST2. The system is a perfect tool for drone service providers, whose fleet may include commercial drones from multiple manufacturers. For operators using different drones for a variety of applications on a job site, the DNEST2 provides a universal solution.

Users who are not pilots or have no knowledge of flying a drone can now operate a drone easily. The DNEST2 will be an easier option for users who need to remotely inspect owned land, an estate, a ranch, a fishery, a factory, or any property or operation which requires constant monitoring or for which they need real-time video from the air.

This newest release allows drones from different manufacturers to share the same charging platform while enabling a wide variety of new applications. 

It also offers users an easy-fly experience. Operators can remotely control the drone through the DNEST app much like playing a game. If the operator needs a more professional operation, remote control can be handled through the web command center. With the AI precision landing system, operators can fly the drone no matter whether it is day or night.

With a remote monitoring and diagnosis system, maintenance is both simple and smart. The product has passed CE, FCC and other third-party reliability certifications.

The simplicity in the operation of the HEISHA DNEST2 makes drones and drone technology accessible to all. HEISHA now offers interested users an experience session of remote flight at no cost. Anyone who is interested can contact info@heishatech.com. HEISHA is fully ready to accept orders, with a lead time for delivery of 30 days.

https://www.heishatech.com/dnest-hardware-for-drone-in-a-box-solution/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQmWIekyBpsPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635956/HEISHA.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo smart home drone pilot puntata pilota
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaki, ancora un rinvio: terza udienza il 7 dicembre
News to go
Draghi a L'Aquila: "1,78 miliardi per la ricostruzione"
News to go
Elezioni Roma, Gualtieri: "Nostra visione è città dei 15 minuti"
News to go
Champions League, squadre italiane in campo
News to go
Elezioni Milano, Salvini spinge Bernardo
News to go
Blitz antidroga nel salernitano, 25 indagati per spaccio
News to go
Capienza cinema e stadi, le decisioni del Cts: cosa cambia
News to go
Patrick Zaki, oggi la seconda udienza
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, incontro Draghi-sindacati
News to go
Amministrative Marche, 28 i comuni chiamati a scegliere i propri sindaci
News to go
Clima, bambini di oggi vivranno eventi estremi fino a 7 volte più forti
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza