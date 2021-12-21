Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Dicembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Hiddenfjord Wins 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for 94% Reduction in Carbon Emissions

Atlantic Salmon Farmer Wins Its Second Honor After Switching from Air Freight to Sea

SØRVÁGUR, Faroe Islands, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiddenfjord, a family-owned company from the Faroe Islands providing fresh salmon to North America and Europe, has won a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award. Hiddenfjord was recognized by SEAL (which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, and Leadership) in the category of Environmental Initiatives for the company's dramatic reduction in transportation-related CO2 emissions, which dropped 94% when they switched from air freight to sea freight last year.

"Our core value is sustainability, and our fundamental belief is that our activities today must not hinder future activities," said Atli Gregersen, owner and CEO of Hiddenfjord. "We humbly accept this award, recognizing that we all have to take more responsibility when it comes to making a change today. As current stewards of the planet, we owe it to future generations to not just talk about sustainability but to take direct action towards creating it."

Hiddenfjord stopped using air freight in October 2020, making them the first salmon farmer in the world to rely solely on more sustainable transportation. In a film released to celebrate the anniversary of this milestone, the company detailed how using ocean-freight liners to deliver fresh salmon to customers led to a major drop in their carbon footprint.

Additionally, Hiddenfjord's environmental leadership has been recognized by the UK's Business Brilliance Awards, where they won a Gold Award in the Environmental & Corporate Sustainability category. Gregersen has also received a nomination for Business Leader of the Year by the edie Sustainability Leaders Awards, one of the most prestigious business sustainability awards in the UK. This nomination is based on Hiddenfjord's work in animal welfare and sustainability over the last 30 years. Examples include their unique stress-free harvesting system and raising large smolt on land, shortening the time salmon spend in the ocean, and, therefore, minimising the risk of sea lice. Together with Faroese authorities, Hiddenfjord has continuously advocated for strict and sensible veterinary legislation in the Faroe Islands and inspired other farming countries to adopt similar legislation.

The winners will be announced on February 2, 2022.

About HiddenfjordWith roots dating back to 1887, this Faroe Island-based salmon farming company is a family-owned business emphasizing quality, innovation, and sustainable practices. For more information, visit hiddenfjord.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714454/Hiddenfjord_awards.jpg  

