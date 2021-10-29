Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 29 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:14
comunicato stampa

Hikvision reports Q3 2021 financial results

29 ottobre 2021 | 15.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, Hikvision gained RMB 21.73 billion revenue with a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 22.41%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company in the third quarter were RMB 4.48 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 17.54%.

From Q1 to Q3 2021, Hikvision accumulated a total revenue of RMB 55.63 billion with a YoY growth of 32.38%, and the accumulated net profits attributable to shareholders was RMB 10.97 billion, representing a YoY growth of 29.94%.

Amid continued external uncertainties, Hikvision will remain focused on creating value for customers with diversified products and solutions. The company will also continue building customer-oriented service operations, and fully leveraging flexible manufacturing capabilities to maintain steady development of the company.

For the full Q3 2021 financial report, please click here.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Center. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673789/Hikvision_reports_Q3_2021_financial_results.jpg

