Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:44 Anche al Bioparco di Roma freddo intenso, si intensificano le cure per gli animali

15:42 Smart working fragili, "proroga fino al 30 giugno"

15:35 Covid Italia, Consulta: "Obbligo vaccino sanitari non irragionevole"

15:33 Sanremo 2023, Articolo 31: "Condividiamo opinioni Fedez"

15:32 Cospito, Nordio rigetta l'istanza di revoca del 41bis

15:31 Zelensky: "Incontro con Macron e Scholz? Non annuncerei cose pubblicamente"

15:31 Covid oggi Sardegna, 149 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 9 febbraio

15:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 735 contagi: a Roma 476 casi

15:19 Cospito, l'avvocato: "Ha perso quasi 50 chili"

15:13 Regeni, stop processo: motivazioni sentenza Cassazione

14:57 Meloni critica Macron, opposizioni all'attacco: "Italia isolata"

14:06 Berlusconi: "Ho salvato Italia da comunisti e non me l'hanno perdonato" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HR Path continues to expand with the merger of US-based company Terra Information Group

09 febbraio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path welcomes Unites States-based company Terra Information Group into the HR Path Group as they further establish their North American expertise and presence. HR Path is a global HR leader for more than 22 years, that supports companies as they undergo digital transformation.

Terra Information Group (TIG) is a consulting provider helping companies improve their performance and profitability by streamlining their HR business processes. They specialize in SAP® and SuccessFactors solutions for businesses in the USA and provide end-to-end solutions for our customers including installation, support, and consulting services.

Wim de Smet, Partner and Head of US Operations, HR Path Group, said, "At HR Path, our growth continues to evolve as we partner with individuals who share our same passion for people success. In the US, we have experienced over 50% growth this year. TIG exemplifies our philosophy and brings significant experience as a provider of a full line of comprehensive IT consulting services that combines their expertise with the best practices of the industry. I am also very happy to work together with Mrs. Mamta Aggarwal Partner atHR Path."

Cyril Courtin, Co-President, HR Path said, "TIG and Mrs. Aggarwal have partnered with us in the past on numerous digital transformation projects and this acquisition comes to us as the next natural step in progression. We look forward to working together to expand strategically across the United States. With this acquisition, the US will rank second out of our 19 countries across the globe, that will generate more than $20 million in revenue this fiscal year."

Mamta Aggarwal, CEO, Terra Information Group, said, "Our merger with HR Path, allows us to expand our portfolio of services. By leveraging HR Path's global footprint, this expands our offerings to existing and new clients. Our employees will benefit from a broader set of career paths, a wider range of projects and being part of a larger global team to deliver for our customers."

About HR Path

HR Path is a global leader in Human Resources who supports companies for whom the human experience is essential to their digital transformation. Its 3 business lines, Advise, Implement & Run, contribute to the HR performance of its customers.

Created in 2001, with its 1,500 talents, HR Path advises, integrates, and operates in 19 countries for more than 1,500 clients. Its turnover to date amounts to 172 million euros.

More information: www.hr-path.com LinkedIn

About TIG

TIG is a Global System Integrator with focus on SAP HR / SuccessFactors Solutions. TIG delivers end to end SAP transformation and migration services leveraging our accelerators and pre-configured solutions for all SAP Modules. TIG is also a partner with OpenText, Workforce Software, Kronos, ServiceNow and several other SAP Technology Partners. TIG has a network of over 20,000 SAP Professionals worldwide with 100+ employees worldwide. TIG specializes in SAP Staff Augmentation and Contracting.

More information: www.terrainformation.com/ LinkedIn

Press Contact:Fabienne LatourMarketing DirectorHR Pathfabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998707/TIG.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998710/TIG_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813833/HR_Path_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-continues-to-expand-with-the-merger-of-us-based-company-terra-information-group-301742289.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza as they further welcomes Unites States based company digital transformation establish their North American
Vedi anche
News to go
Caporalato, oltre 50 lavoratori sfruttati: un arresto
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky all'Ue: "Grazie per sostegno a nostro popolo"
News to go
Scuola, esame terza media 2023: tre prove scritte e un colloquio
News to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, oltre 16mila morti
News to go
Emendamenti Milleproroghe, intesa governo-maggioranza
News to go
Foggia, tre arresti per omicidio Lafranceschina
News to go
Alessandra Mussolini rifiuta passaporto Europarlamento: "Non è inclusivo"
News to go
Violenza a scuola, docenti e personale saranno difesi da Avvocatura Stato
News to go
Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: "Blanco è dispiaciuto, ha chiesto scusa"
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "Cipess ha deliberato riparto Fondo 2022 per 125 miliardi"
News to go
Saman Abbas, venerdì al via il processo in Italia
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky in visita a Londra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza