Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:21 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank distrutto da missile anti-carro - Video

18:20 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.702 contagi e 20 morti. A Roma 1.710 nuovi casi

18:11 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Edwin Moses: "Ha violentato l'umanità, risposta sport unita"

18:04 Covid, Ricciardi, "Io menagramo? Ci prendo, pandemia non è finita"

18:02 Covid oggi Lombardia, 4.326 contagi e 37 morti: bollettino 4 marzo

17:58 Covid oggi Fvg, 509 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 4 marzo

17:46 Covid oggi Italia, in zona bianca Abruzzo, Piemonte e Trento

17:36 Super green pass, Conte: "Stop a obbligo sul lavoro, non più accettabile"

17:35 Covid oggi Italia, 38.095 contagi e 210 morti: bollettino 4 marzo

17:33 HP+, come funziona la soluzione tre in uno per stampare e non restare mai senza inchiostro

17:30 Guerra Ucraina, Usa: "Russia a 25 km da Kiev"

17:20 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Bassetti: "Chi arriva in Italia deve vaccinarsi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei and Omio partner to create a seamless user travel experience

04 marzo 2022 | 11.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the world's leading multi-modal transportation platform, is thrilled to announce a partnership with cutting-edge technology company, Huawei. The partnership launched in Barcelona at this year's Mobile World Conference, representing both the organization's belief in cross-country collaborations and the importance of digitalization in delivering user-centric products.

Omio's unique Search API has been integrated into Petal Search and Petal Maps, allowing users to easily discover and compare multi-modal transport options - train, bus, plane, and ferry, before being redirected to the Omio platform to book tickets.

"Through the pandemic, our engineering team was able to strengthen our technology's data processing power, meaning Omio's Search API is more powerful than ever before at the real-time assessment and integration of data, which simplifies the search for travel options," stated Tomas Vocetka, Omio's Chief Technical Officer. "We are thrilled that users of Petal Search and Maps have this technology at their fingertips."

Omio's technology will be available on all Huawei devices where they can access a portfolio of 1000+ providers, and search for and compare routes in 37 countries and 21 languages.

Huawei's Petal Search has garnered more than 40 million monthly active users since its launch in 2020 and is available in over 70 languages and more than 170 countries.

Julian Persaud, Omio's Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "We believe in making the travel experience as effortless as possible, and are delighted to partner with Huawei to empower travellers to search for and compare multi-modal journeys that suit their needs. Partnerships are incredibly important to us, and we want to collaborate with those who share our belief in digital-first solutions to drive the recovery of the tourism sector."

The partnership is also a signal that international travel is on the rebound and reflects Omio data that shows there was a 50% increase in travel discovery (January 2022) compared to 2019.

"Travelling far and wide has finally become a reality again. As a result, Huawei has partnered with Omio to deliver precise options for transportation for users of Petal Search and Maps to make the most of their newfound travel freedom. This innovative partnership will allow us to partner with top global and local partners to offer endless travel options and give users the best experience possible", says William Tian, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group Western Europe.

About Omio

Since launching in 2013, Omio has helped customers discover different ways to travel. It is an all-encompassing travel hub that supports customers' needs to explore Europe, the United States and Canada via train, bus, flight and ferry.

About Huawei Petal Search

Petal Search is Huawei's AI powered mobile search engine that makes it easy to find virtually anything online – from shopping and travel to news. It prioritises user privacy and adheres to strict privacy and copyright protection standards. Petal Search has been certified by the European Privacy Seal for GDPR compliance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759581/image_1.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Turismo Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza partnership launched Huawei partnership transportation platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Terzo round colloqui nel weekend"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Onu: oltre un milione di profughi
News to go
Torino, tre condanne e sei assoluzioni per i fatti di piazza San Carlo
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, palazzo bombardato: terrore a Gostomel - Video
News to go
Obesità infantile, Italia quarta in Europa
Meteo Italia, venti freddi e crollo delle temperature
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, corteo a Melitopol: no a soldati russi - Video
News to go
Microplastiche, nel Mediterraneo la più alta concentrazione
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Mattarella chiede al Mef di ridurre suo assegno personale
Mahmood in concerto a Expo Dubai: "No war, support Ukraina!" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank russi in fiamme - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza