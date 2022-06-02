Huawei Intelligent Net-Zero Carbon Campus Solution Wins WSIS Prize 2022 Champion

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei was named Champion at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022 Forum's Prizes Ceremony in Geneva yesterday. The WSIS 2022 Prizes Champion, was presented to Huawei for its use of their intelligent net-zero carbon campus solution at the Yancheng Low-carbon & Smart Energy Industrial Park project. A total of 996 projects were considered for this award, and the selection process took five months.

WSIS is the world's largest annual gathering of the ICT for development community. The event aims at advancing global sustainable development goals is co-organized by the ITU, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and other UN organizations and WSIS action plan facilitators. The WSIS Prizes contest awards prizes for outstanding sustainability projects in 18 categories, including information and communication infrastructure, E-government, E-environment, E-health, and E-agriculture. Huawei's intelligent net-zero carbon campus solution was nominated for this year's environment category.

The Yancheng Park project was jointly developed by Huawei and the Yancheng Power Supply Company, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China. The project uses the triple-dimensional model for energy transformation, decarbonization, and digital transformation. By focusing on the three scenarios of smart energy management, carbon management, and campus management, this project delivers real-time monitoring of energy equipment, strong carbon emission management, intelligent and convenient access control management, and intelligent and coordinated micro-grid control. The campus is powered by complementary energy sources and integrates its energy consumption system with on-campus terminals. The project is a showcase of an intelligent and low-carbon campus that contributes to a green, low-carbon, safe, and efficient modern energy system.

To learn more about WSIS, please visit: https://www.itu.int/net4/wsis/forum/2022/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831359/Yancheng_Low_carbon___Smart_Energy_Industrial_Park.jpg