Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 24 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:37 Covid, Pregliasco: "Da noi situazione migliore di Gb? Presto per dirlo"

18:15 Covid e scuola, in arrivo nuove regole per la quarantena

17:55 Dazn, 'chi ha avuto disservizio riceverà un mese gratis in aggiunta all'abbonamento'

17:44 Puigdemont torna libero, leader catalano deve restare in Sardegna

17:11 Covid oggi Emilia-Romagna, 327 contagi: bollettino 24 settembre

17:05 Green pass, test salivari rapidi non validi

17:04 Covid Usa, Biden ai non vaccinati: "Affossano l'economia"

16:57 Roma, regista tv Massimo Manni trovato morto in casa

16:47 Green pass per discoteche e concerti, Sileri: "Soluzione a breve"

16:40 Pensioni ottobre 2021, ecco le date del calendario per il pagamento

16:34 Delitti e reati, i numeri indicano un calo costante negli ultimi tre anni pre pandemia

16:18 Alberto Caliri: "La mia nuova Missoni, leggera e preziosa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches Airport Cloud-Network Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation Toward Smart Airports

24 settembre 2021 | 16.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Huawei launched its latest Airport Cloud-Network Solution that offers a wide range of standout features, such as one-stop access, one network for all services, one cloud across multiple areas, and one-stop integrated security. This feature-rich solution empowers the digital transformation of airports to increase operational efficiency, improve security assurance, and enhance travel experience, paving the way toward smart airports.

Today's global civil aviation is undergoing rapid digital transformation. Airports — where transportation services for airlines, passengers, and cargo carriers take place — are shifting their digital focus from high-speed growth to high-quality growth. Against this backdrop, airports need to address a number of pressing challenges. For example, they should converge data of traditional siloed networks to support new services, such as smart stand allocation. They also need to improve passengers' Wi-Fi experience at terminal buildings to rise in the Airports Council International (ACI)'s passenger satisfaction rankings. Furthermore, because service cloudification breaks the traditional physical boundaries, airports need to address the new security defense concerns. And due to the ever-expanding network scale, airports must also urgently increase operations and maintenance (O&M) efficiency.

Alex Sun said: "With continuous technological innovations on airport security, efficiency, and experience, Huawei will continue to work with more customers and partners worldwide to advance the Airport Cloud-Network Solution, in turn boosting digital transformation for smart airports."

Huawei's Airport Cloud-Network Solution consists of the airport terminal access network, backbone network, cloud data center network, and integrated network security. This solution has the following four unique capabilities:

Huawei keeps innovating to meet airport customers' expectations on security, efficiency, and experience. With a wealth of technical expertise and a solid track record in digital transformation, Huawei will join forces with more airport customers and partners to explore and implement innovative airport solutions, in turn accelerating digital transformation toward smart airports.

Huawei hosts HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 online from September 23 to October 31. The theme of this year's event is Dive into Digital. We're going to dive deep into the practical application of technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G in all industries, and how they can make organizations of all shapes and sizes more efficient, more versatile, and ultimately more resilient as we move towards economic recovery.

For more information, please contact our local team or check out https://www.huawei.com/en/events/huaweiconnect

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza way toward smart airports transformation Smart one stop integrated security
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, Draghi: "Italia prepara vertice G20 straordinario"
News to go
Alitalia, lavoratori bloccano l'autostrada
News to go
Elezioni Roma, Calenda: "Atac fuori controllo"
News to go
Elezioni Milano, Salvini: "Più sicurezza, Sala? E' fermo"
News to go
Caso Ziliani, arrestate due figlie della donna per omicidio
News to go
Puigdemont in carcere a Sassari
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Mattarella riceve atleti: "Avete emozionato italiani"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, boss Francesco Pelle rientrato in Italia
News to go
Aumento bollette 2021, approvato decreto anti-stangata
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
Laura Ziliani, arrestate le figlie dell'ex vigilessa morta - Video
News to go
Giustizia, la riforma del processo penale è legge
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza