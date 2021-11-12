Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:28
comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches Open Banking Partnership with Neonomics, Powering AppGallery's Financial Services

12 novembre 2021 | 08.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced plans to enable Open Banking services on AppGallery through a partnership with Neonomics - the leading pure API platform provider, on 11thNovember 2021.

The partnership will provide European AppGallery users enhanced financial services, with developers having access to the tools they need to connect customers to their bank accounts within each app, enabling faster and secure payments. Developers can leverage highly secure data aggregation services through Neonomics directly. Applying Open Banking technology to apps is also expected to reduce costs, benefitting both developers and consumers.

Huawei, alongside Neonomics, has begun testing several Open Banking features across payments and data services with selected partners in the Nordics, with Europe up next in the pipeline.

"After looking at many of Europe's Open Banking players, we chose to work with Neonomics because of its unmatched API platform performance, as well as its reach capabilities to support our partners across Europe," shared Siri G. Børsum, Global VP, Financial Vertical, Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Dept, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "Above all was the cultural fit, which is paramount in our partnerships, through our shared vision and collaboration we will provide consumers with more choice and financial empowerment."

Data privacy and security remains priority for Huawei and a key feature of the collaboration. Apps integrated with Neonomics will receive security features, including advanced authentication and system integrity checks, fake user detection and Huawei's localised service distribution and deployment policies.

"We are proud to work with Huawei, which is investing heavily in powering the future of financial services. We have a shared belief in customer centricity and collaboration and, with our technical infrastructure at the core of the value proposition, this partnership strengthens our growth across Europe and into other key markets. We believe we now have all the building blocks in place to offer a growing customer base a more efficient means of maximising the next generation of Open Banking services." said Christoffer Andvig, CEO of Neonomics.

About AppGallery

AppGallery is an innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Its HMS Core allows apps to integrate across different devices, delivering a smoother experience – part of the wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

About Neonomics

Neonomics is an Open Banking innovator giving the power of financial services back to consumers via the most advanced unified PSD2 API tech stack and bank API coverage map in Europe. The company connects over 150 million consumers to over 2,700 banks.

More information about Neonomics visit www.neonomics.io 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686719/image_1.jpg

in Evidenza