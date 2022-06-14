Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
09:24
comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches the Next-Generation FusionCharge 40kW DC Charging Module at EVS35

14 giugno 2022 | 06.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei launched its next-generation FusionCharge 40kW DC Charging Module at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS35), the most influential international event in the e-Mobility industry. This reliable, low-noise, and highly efficient charging module is expected to become the core of electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities, so users can enjoy a better charging experience while operators and carriers save on charging facility O&M costs.

The core values of Huawei FusionCharge's new-generation 40kW DC charging module are as follows:

Huawei also provides a full portfolio of charging solutions tailored for various scenarios. At the launch, Huawei showcased its all-in-one residential solution that combines PV, energy storage, and charging devices.

The transportation sector produces about 25% of the world's total carbon emissions. To curb this, electrification is critical. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the sales of EVs (including all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles) worldwide reached 6.6 million in 2021. At the same time, the EU has set an ambitious zero carbon goal by 2050, looking to discontinue fossil fuel vehicles by 2035.

Charging networks will be a key infrastructure in making EVs more accessible and mainstream. Within this context, EV users need better charging networks, available to them anywhere. In the meanwhile, charging facility operators are looking for ways to smoothly connect charging networks to the power grid. They also need safe, reliable, and efficient products to minimize the lifecycle operating costs of facilities and maximize revenues.

At the launch, Huawei shared its vision of integrating power electronics and digital technologies to provide EV users with a better charging experience. It is also helping build greener and more efficient charging networks that can smoothly evolve to the next tier, prompting faster EV adoption.

Peng Jianhua, President of Huawei Digital Power Intelligent Charging Business, said: "In our campaign to reduce transport sector emissions, Huawei hopes to work with industry partners and promote the upgrade of charging facilities. We provide core technologies, core modules, and integrated platform solutions of PV, storage, and charging system for a better, greener future." 

For more information, please visit https://digitalpower.huawei.com/en_US/all/activity/detail/29.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839018/3.jpg

