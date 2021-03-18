Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 12:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:44 Covid Russia, oltre 9.800 casi e 460 morti: bollettino 18 marzo

12:28 Decreto Sostegno 2021, bozza: ecco stanziamenti per turismo e cultura

12:17 AstraZeneca, Draghi: "Piano vaccinazione non rallenterà"

12:06 Decreto sostegno 2021, la bozza: cartelle e saldo e stralcio, le novità

12:05 Covid, Oms Europa: "C'è ancora pericolo, oltre 20mila morti a settimana'"

11:51 Decreto sostegno 2021, la bozza: ristori dal 20 al 60%

11:31 live Covid Italia oggi, contagi regioni: dati bollettino 18 marzo

11:19 Covid Marche, 820 contagi oggi: bollettino 18 marzo

11:09 Weekend 21 marzo, inizia primavera ma torna inverno: ecco dove

10:33 Covid Toscana, 1.513 contagi oggi: bollettino 18 marzo

10:09 AstraZeneca, Palù: "Ema valuta se serve cautela per alcuni soggetti"

10:01 Giornata vittime Covid, Conte: "Dal ricordo la forza per vincere la sfida"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Huawei Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

18 marzo 2021 | 12.36
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is proud to announce that it was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure — the only Chinese company to receive this distinction. We believe it demonstrates the widespread recognition of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from customers worldwide.

On Gartner Peer Insights, Huawei has earned an overall rating of 4.8/5 stars as of December 31, 20201 for its HUAWEI CloudWAN (HUAWEI SD-WAN) solution. This impressive result is based on factual reviews from 58 customers1 across a wide variety of sectors, such as finance, communications, manufacturing, and services. These reviews praise Huawei's products and solutions — including NetEngine AR series enterprise routers and iMaster NCE (a campus network management and control system) — in terms of product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Currently, Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 255,000 verified reviews in more than 355 markets.

The overall messages from customers who chose Huawei's SD-WAN solution are extremely positive. Here are some excerpts:

https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructure/vendor/huawei/product/cloudwan/review/view/1267482https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructure/vendor/huawei/product/cloudwan/review/view/1069128

Huawei is an established player in the SD-WAN market, having served over one thousand customers around the world, including in Italy, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and China. As of September 2020, Huawei had been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure2 for three consecutive years.

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure again in 2021. We appreciate all the feedback our customers provide via Gartner Peer Insights, helping us to keep innovating and forging ahead," said Cao Tongqiang, director of Huawei's SD-WAN solution. "As we move forward, we will continue to provide first-class solutions and products that meet customer requirements while remaining both innovative and customer-centric, helping customers to accelerate digital transformation."

For more information about Huawei's NetEngine AR routers and SD-WAN solution, visit Huawei SD-WAN website.

Source:

1Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': WAN Edge Infrastructure, 5 February 2021

2Gartner, Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, by Jonathan Forest | Andrew Lerner | Naresh Singh, 23 September 2020

Disclaimer:

1.Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

2. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza it demonstrates WAN solution that it Huawei Recognized
Vedi anche
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza