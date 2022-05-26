Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:20
comunicato stampa

ICCPP Showcases Its Comprehensive Strengths with #Online ICCPP Factory Open Day Series Events Kicked Off

26 maggio 2022 | 18.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICCPP, a global comprehensive atomization ecological enterprise, has wrapped up its first #Online ICCPP Factory Open Day on May 17th. The event, co-hosted by the Electronic Cigarette Industry Committee, China ECCC, UKVIA and 2 FIRSTS, is an ongoing series as ICCPP seeks to strengthen ties with global customers. Customers interested in attending the upcoming #Online ICCPP Factory Open Day can register here or scan the QR code below.

With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, ICCPP has built a full industry chain ecosystem covering all major sectors, including R&D, product innovation, smart manufacturing, brand operation, and more. During the first #Online ICCPP Factory Open Day, ICCPP gave registered attendees an exclusive tour at one of its Industry-leading factories, highlighting its manufacturing strengths as a global leader in overall solution for the atomization industry.

The factory, spanning an area of 40,000 square meters, is located in Dongguan, an important industrial city in China. Professional host and factory guide introduced ICCPP's highly flexible production lines, manufacturing processes, quality management processes, and finished product quality control. In the future, ICCPP plans to take its modern manufacturing strengths to even greater heights with a fully automated production process and self-developed automatic equipment production line.

Nearly 20 attendees participated in the event, including international tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International (PMI), and brand customers from the UK, US, Canada, and Indonesia.

"This is our first event of the series. With more events to come, it will be easier for global friends to learn more about ICCPP's capabilities in various aspects as a leading player in the industry. We believe that these events will foster continuous communication and collaboration, as well as the beneficial growth of the vaping industry," said Everest Zhao, CEO and founder of ICCPP.

In addition to online activities, ICCPP will also attend Vaper Expo UK in Birmingham on May 27th-29th. Interested friends can visit ICCPP at Vaper Expo UK Booth E80.

About ICCPP

ICCPP is a global technology group with nearly a decade of experience in research and development, product design, manufacturing and brand management. As a global leader in providing atomization technology solutions, it has six production bases and six international branches. With over 6000 employees across the globe, ICCPP has already expanded its business to more than 70 countries and regions, earning the trust of nearly 30 million users worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.iccpp.com/ .

Contact

Olivia Wuodmprd@iccpp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826851/Scan_the_QR_code_to_join__Online_ICCPP_Factory_Open_Day.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826951/ICCPPVideo.mp4 

in Evidenza