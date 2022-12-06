Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:04 Covid oggi Italia, pneumologo: "In questi giorni casi un po' più gravi"

16:45 Ricerca, Anvur spinge su efficienza e qualità valutazione e celebra la 'Giornata Trasparenza'

16:30 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.151 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 6 dicembre

16:21 Autonomia, Emiliano: "Prima di maggiori poteri perequazione di diritti e doveri"

16:19 Regionali Lazio, stallo centrodestra. Lega avverte FdI: "Serve candidato"

16:19 Regioni, Cirio: "Festival 2023 in Piemonte opportunità importante con valore simbolico"

16:17 Regioni, Fontana: "C'è una volontà di contare sempre di più nel panorama istituzionale"

16:16 Manovra 2023, Bonomi: "Polemiche Pos? Questioni più importanti"

16:16 Autonomia, Giani: "Differenziata sempre di più un elemento di unione"

16:03 Bankitalia, i rapporti con le banche e la Bce: di chi è e a chi risponde

15:57 Monti (Autorità Sicilia occidentale): '21 dicembre annuncio lavori bacino carenaggio'

15:46 Isolamento Covid e nuove regole, Schillaci: "Decreto prima di Natale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IFF 2022 Calls for International Collaborations and Multilateralism to Address Climate Crisis

06 dicembre 2022 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World leaders called for international collaborations and multilateralism to address climate crisis at the International Forum Annual Meeting which was kicked off on December 2 in Guangzhou.

Xie Zhenhua, China's Special Representative for Climate Change Affairs, urged the international community to stick to multilateralism and strengthen international exchanges and cooperation to tackle climate change.

Laurent Fabius, IFF Board Member, President of Constitutional Council of the French Republic and Former Prime Minister of France, said the world needs joint efforts to fight against climate change. He called on countries to put aside their differences despite the tense international situation and to participate in the reform of the international financing system to assist developing countries in reducing emissions.

Mark Tucker, Chairman of HSBC, said that without leadership and cooperation, global and regional solutions can neither be created nor be delivered in his address at the opening ceremony of the annual meeting.

IFF Board Member and former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jenny Shipley, said: "I hope that at this year's conference we will not only discuss geopolitics and development opportunities, but also find ways to design a new framework for developing a deeper understanding of what kind of future we want to build and one that will help us overcome common challenges on all fronts."

"Notwithstanding geopolitical differences, there is considerable recognition of the benefits of a coordinated global cooperation to address shared threats," said Douglas Flint, Chairman of Abrdn PLC.

Dr. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former President of the Philippines, also talked about the transition of new monetary systems in her speech at the IFF Annual Meeting opening ceremony.

About International Finance Forum (IFF)

The International Finance Forum (IFF) is a non-profit, non-official independent international organization founded in October 2003 by leaders from China, the US, the EU and the other G20 countries, in concert with emerging economies and the leaders of multiple international organizations, including the UN, the World Bank and the IMF. Also known as the Finance 20 (F20), the IFF is also a high-level permanent dialogue mechanism and multilateral cooperation organization within the world of finance.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iff-2022-calls-for-international-collaborations-and-multilateralism-to-address-climate-crisis-301695710.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Ambiente crisis at address climate Crisis Canton world leaders called
Vedi anche
News to go
Ischia, proseguono le ricerche dell'ultima dispersa
News to go
Shopping e parrucchiere in orario di lavoro, misure per 9 dipendenti
News to go
Scuola, iscrizioni anno 2023/24: domande dal 9 al 30 gennaio
News to go
Catania, offrivano il '3x2' sulla droga: 26 indagati
News to go
Ucraina, droni di Kiev in territorio russo: colpite due basi
News to go
Scuola, solo una su tre è accessibile ai disabili
News to go
Iran, continuano le proteste: attesa mobilitazione generale
News to go
Eutanasia, associazione Coscioni: "Più di 20 Sos al mese"
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Crescita ricoveri dell'11% in 7 giorni"
News to go
Sanremo 2023, Mogol: "Per entrare devi avere seguito social o fare colore"
News to go
Unicef: "Nel mondo 110 milioni di bambini in grave difficoltà"
Salvini: "Ponte Stretto serve all'Italia" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza