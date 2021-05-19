Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 19 Maggio 2021
iHerb Celebrates the Success of Its Apps with a 20% Off Promotion

PASADENA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in the ratings! To celebrate the massive success of its apps, iHerb is celebrating with a 20% off promotion. For the month of May, a one-time use 20% discount will be applied to any purchase made on the iHerb app with the promo code SHOPAPP.

First developed as a response to the global customer demands for more convenient shopping on the go, the app was launched in 2013. The easy-to-use iHerb app has become customers' preferred shopping device, making it simple for them to find everything they need while on the go. It has consistently maintained high ratings and reviews with 67,000+ ratings and a 4.7 star review on iOS, and 166,000+ ratings and a 4.8 star review on Android.

"Our customers are continuing to engage more on our Mobile Apps. iHerb saw an 63% increase in mobile in 2020, even during a stay-at-home across the world. This strong growth represents the positive response from customers to the improvements we've made in our App. We are making it easier to discover and find the right products, browse authentic customer reviews, and purchase with a new simplified checkout experience in our App. This is combined with our continued investments to improve overall speed, localization, and offer a more personalized shopping experience for customers around the world," says BT Bitarafan, CTO at iHerb.

More recently, the iHerb team has worked diligently to redesign the user experience through fine-tuning the search and discovery experience, and the user cart and checkout flow. And thanks to improvements made to performance, the app is now a 99% crash-free experience. As iHerb delivers to customers in 150 countries, shipping options and localized payment were improved upon, including the integration of Global Air Locker and Pony Express for deliveries in Russia, and a smoother transaction experience with Alipay and Apple Pay. Notifications were enhanced to include features such as refill reminders and 'back in stock' notifications.

Download the iHerb app for iOS here.

Download the iHerb app for Android here.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest U.S.-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP-certified, state-of-the-art climate-controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq3nvcb7wTc

 

