Beverage Packaging Goes Green With the Launch of the Greenest Aluminium Can Ever by HELL ENERGY

, a well-known energy and soft drink producer, together with the aluminium company Hydro, signed a contract July 21, 2020 to introduce the greenest beverage can in the world. According to HELL's commitment their beverage can body sheet for the whole portfolio will be produced from Hydro CIRCAL, the prime-quality recycled aluminium with a certified content of minimum 75% recycled post-consumer scrap.

One of the biggest industry challenges today is the recycling of packaging once they are no longer in use. HELL ENERGY and QUALITY PACK, have proudly announced to cooperate with Hydro to address these challenges by producing aluminium cans that have some of the highest level of recycled content in the world.

"We aspire to lead the market and be the global benchmark by providing low carbon packaging for our consumers. This is why we have committed ourselves to the innovation of Hydro, that is by far the most sustainable solution for our market," said Barnabas Csereklye, Managing Director of HELL ENERGY and CEO of QUALITY PACK.

Although consumers seek more environmentally friendly products, plastic bottles can only be recycled a finite number of times, and plastic packaging is estimated in having a major share of plastics leakage into the ocean. Showing commitment towards sustainability, HELL has already pledged to reduce the share of plastic bottles in their portfolio to 1% by 2025.

On the contrary, aluminium cans can be recycled almost infinitely, keeping its quality and retaining its value. When guaranteeing 75% or more recycled content, it means aluminium that has reached its end of life as a product in use, brought back into the loop. The metal has a vital role to play in creating a truly circular economy.

HELL's strategy is based on responsible sourcing of aluminium with a low carbon footprint will contribute to reducing global emissions and create products for a low carbon future. HELL achieved to cut its greenhouse gases by 60% when compared to packaging in the past.

The commitment is a major sustainability milestone for the whole industry and HELL ENERGY Group is the only known beverage manufacturer who is able to offer low carbon can packaging to their worldwide customers and consumers. The aluminium production process is fully traceable, and the product is certified by an independent third party.

HELL ENERGY Group built its own, and Hungary's, first aluminium beverage can factory QUALITY PACK in 2017 and has since been recycling 100% of its own industrial scrap as a part of its responsible governance. Being one of the most dynamically developing FMCG brands, HELL is considered a totally unique player in the industry with its highest level of vertical integration given its well-known brand, its modern filling factories and of course its state-of-the-art can factory. Their products are available in more than 50 countries, and they are a market leader in many of those countries.

