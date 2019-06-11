Vivera Foodgroup Focuses Entirely on Plant-based Market

Fast growing group divests meat company Enkco

HOLTEN, Netherlands, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the sale of meat company Enkco, Vivera Foodgroup is entering a meatless future with the remaining plant-based companies Vivera, Culifrost and Dutch Tofu Company. The group has strong ambitions and aims at large-scale investments in expanding production capacity and product range. Vivera has a strong market position in the European market and is one of the largest producers of plant-based products in Europe. Most of the 100 employees of Enkco will be taken over by Vivera Foodgroup.

The future is plant-based

Enkco, specialist in chilled and deep-frozen meat products, has been sold to Dutch Van Loon Group at the end of May 2019. As a result of the sale Vivera Foodgroup will be able to focus more on the strong growth opportunities in the plant-based market in Europe. With the brand Vivera it has a strong market position in large parts of Europe and is one of the three largest players in Europe.

Substantial growth in plant-based market in Europe

Vivera Foodgroup clearly notices that the interest of consumers in healthier and more sustainable food is increasing strongly in large parts of Europe. Given the rapidly developing market demand and the sale of Enkco, Vivera Foodgroup wants to invest structurally at a higher level in expansions of production capacity and new products. On the short term production capacity of Vivera's plant in the Netherlands will be considerably expanded in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

Willem van Weede, CEO of Vivera Foodgroup: "We are one of the first companies in the world's meat industry to say final goodbye to meat. From now on we only focus on plant-based foods which are really conquering the world. More and more consumers are discovering that plant-based products can be just as tasty as real meat and have many benefits for personal health, environmental impact and animal welfare. As a result of the sale of our meat activities we think we can boost even more Vivera's rapid international growth"

Large-scale production of plant-based products

With a production of more than one million plant-based products per week and its product development, Vivera responds to the growing interest of consumers in healthier and more sustainable food.

With the development of the first commercially available vegan steak in the world in 2018, Vivera reached a milestone in its history. In the UK alone, over 1 million items have been sold through supermarket chain Tesco. In addition, as an extension to the extensive product range Vivera recently launched successful products such as Pulled Veggie, Shawarma Kebab and Veggie Quarter Pounder which are available at many large retailers in Europe.

About Vivera Foodgroup

Vivera has been a pioneer in the development of vegetarian and plant-based meal components since 1990. The company with headquarters and plant in the Netherlands has since become one of the largest producers in Europe. Together with Culifrost (producer of IQF frozen, plant-based meal components) and Dutch Tofu Company (high-quality tofu) Vivera is part of the newly formed Vivera Foodgroup. After the sale of meat company Enkco the new group has been established per June 1st 2019. Vivera Foodgroup is solely active in the market of plant-based products.

Vivera is committed to support consumers with the most delicious plant-based products. Vivera believes that life is better when you eat less meat. Eating less meat becomes easier because of our extensive and growing product range of more than 40 tasteful products which are good for you and good for the planet. Making change an easy choice: 'More life, less meat'.

Vivera's goal is to help mobilise everyone to make their change. By making revolutionary and tasteful products like the first commercially available vegan steak in the world. Since its introduction in 2018 several million items have been sold in Western-Europe. Vivera's products are available in more than 25,000 supermarkets in 25 European countries.

Website: www.vivera.com