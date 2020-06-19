Slovenian Tourist Board: First Six Michelin Star Restaurants in Slovenia
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of speculation, the suspense is over. Slovenia has officially been added to the most prestigious gastronomic map in the world. The Michelin Guide has finally revealed the first six Slovenian Michelin Star restaurants. An exceptional two Michelin stars were given to chef Ana Roš,
Five excellent Slovenian restaurants received their first Michelin stars. Chef Tomaž Kavčič (
Slovenia is taking over the title of
Maja Pak, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board: "The revelation of the first Slovenian Michelin Star recipients is proof that Slovenian gastronomy has been ready for Michelin's arrival for a while. For Michelin to award stars to six restaurants in the very first year is an extraordinary success. The success story of Slovenian gastronomy comes right at a time when tourism is facing one of its biggest crises to date; Michelin's arrival, therefore, offers great encouragement and motivation on Slovenian tourism's path to recovery. I am delighted that six restaurants also received the Michelin Sustainability Award. Sustainability is at the core of all tourism activities in Slovenia and the awards will further strengthen our position in this regard, realizing our vision of a green, boutique destination for five-star experiences." More information and photos available
