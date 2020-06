Slovenian Tourist Board: First Six Michelin Star Restaurants in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of speculation, the suspense is over. Slovenia has officially been added to the most prestigious gastronomic map in the world. The Michelin Guide has finally revealed the first six Slovenian Michelin Star restaurants. An exceptional two Michelin stars were given to chef Ana Roš,

restaurant Hiša Franko

, for her modern interpretation of traditional cuisine and extraordinary food experience, as lauded by Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guides in Paris.

Five excellent Slovenian restaurants received their first Michelin stars. Chef Tomaž Kavčič (

Pri Lojzetu

Dam

Hiša Denk

Restaurant Atelje

Vila Podvin

) thanked all his team and his family for their hard work, as well as chef Uroš Fakuč (Restaurant) who revealed that receiving a Michelin star was his childhood dream. Chef Gregor Vračko () was almost speechless, only saying that the first star belongs to everybody in Hiša Denk. Chef Jorg Zupan () emphasised the importance of using only local ingredients and the connection they have with small farmers, as did Chef Uroš Štefelin (), who is vitally connected to the local environment. The honorary Michelin Bib Gourmand was received by nine Slovenian Restaurants. The Michelin Plate highlighted 37 Slovenian Restaurants. A special Michelin Sustainability Award has been awarded to six Slovenian chefs and restaurants. Follow the Michelin stars in Slovenia

Slovenia is taking over the title of

European Region of Gastronomy

www.tasteslovenia.si

next year in 2021. Last week, a new gastronomy portal,, was launched. The unique advantage of Slovenian chefs is their privileged access to local ingredients and their culinary philosophy, based on the principle from garden to table. The famous Michelin's inspectors are convinced that the nature and quality of the ingredients in 24 Slovenian gastronomic regions boost chef creativity.

Maja Pak, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board: "The revelation of the first Slovenian Michelin Star recipients is proof that Slovenian gastronomy has been ready for Michelin's arrival for a while. For Michelin to award stars to six restaurants in the very first year is an extraordinary success. The success story of Slovenian gastronomy comes right at a time when tourism is facing one of its biggest crises to date; Michelin's arrival, therefore, offers great encouragement and motivation on Slovenian tourism's path to recovery. I am delighted that six restaurants also received the Michelin Sustainability Award. Sustainability is at the core of all tourism activities in Slovenia and the awards will further strengthen our position in this regard, realizing our vision of a green, boutique destination for five-star experiences." More information and photos available

