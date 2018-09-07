Environmental, Philanthropic And Government Leaders Steer Earth Day's 50th Anniversary Campaign

Advisors announced on eve of Global Climate Action Summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful group of international leaders including former U.S. EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson, the first U.S. EPA Administrator William Ruckelshaus, actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio, former President of Finland Tarja Halonen, Secretary of the Smithsonian David J. Skorton, Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, television writer and producer Norman Lear, Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn, co-founder of EarthEcho International Philippe Cousteau, Senior Fellow at the Woods Hole Research Center Rafe Pomerance, film producer Stacey Sher, United Nations Foundation CEO Kathy Calvin, founder and managing partner of DBL Partners Nancy Pfund, actor and activist Ed Begley Jr. and Indian actor and producer Anil Kapoor have been named to Earth Day Network's official Global Advisory Committee for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970 enlisted 20 million Americans and is credited with launching the modern environmental movement. It led to passage of landmark environmental laws including the Clean Air, Clear Water and Endangered Species Acts. Many countries soon adopted similar laws.

Earth Day is now recognized as the planet's largest civic event. The UN chose Earth Day 2016 to sign the Paris climate agreement.

"Despite past successes, progress has slowed, climate change impacts continue to grow and our adversaries have become better financed," said Earth Day Network president Kathleen Rogers. "We find ourselves today in a world facing global threats that demand a unified global response."

Rogers added, "For Earth Day 2020, we will build a new generation of environmentalist activists, engaging millions of people worldwide. Our 2020 Global Advisory Committee will inspire and guide our work."

"I am honored to be part of this effort to use the benefits of technology to build a global environment movement," said Lisa Jackson, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

"I'm pleased to join this global advisory committee and believe that Earth Day 2020 will inspire a new generation of environmentalists. I particularly look forward to working with EDN on Earth Challenge 2020, one of the largest citizen science projects in the world," said Philippe Cousteau, co-founder of Earth Echo International.

Growing out of the first Earth Day, Earth Day Network (EDN) is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement. Learn more at www.earthday.orgEmail: communications@earthday.comPhone: (202) 518-0044

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679773/Earth_Day_Network_Logo.jpg