13 Settembre 2023
12:14
BT and Johnson Controls collaborate to help businesses reach Net Zero faster

13 settembre 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Smart buildings technology combined with secure connectivity will enable customers to better digitalise, analyse and optimise energy use in buildings

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BT and Johnson Controls today announced a new collaboration to help business customers in the UK and internationally benefit from smart buildings technology to digitally monitor, analyse and optimise energy use in workplaces. Buildings from offices to factories can all benefit, helping customers reach Net Zero faster while reducing operating costs.

The global leaders in their respective fields will build on their extensive expertise in sustainable building management and global networking to make it easier for customers to reduce emissions from buildings around the world.

Sarwar Khan, global head of digital sustainability, Business, BT, said: "Our collaboration with Johnson Controls will help BT deliver on its pledge to help customers avoid 60 million tonnes of CO2 by the end of March 2030. Customers will benefit from better visibility and management of energy data from connected buildings, helping them reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and reach Net Zero faster."

According to the World Green Building Council, buildings are responsible for almost 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions and the IEA finds they consume at least 30 per cent of energy globally. Smart and sustainable buildings are on the rise as they represent a key opportunity in helping to meet climate targets. At the same time, the number of subsystems, IoT devices and data is increasing exponentially, driving demand for secure and reliable networks. Connectivity to the cloud is now needed in areas within buildings that may have been poorly served by legacy networking solutions. 

The two parties are offering a solution that leverages smart building technology and Johnson Controls' OpenBlue digital platform connected by secure and resilient networks that can improve data capture, enhance security, and provide effective management of connected buildings at scale.

Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer, Johnson Controls, said: "With the powerful combination of technology and partnerships, coupled with government incentives, there has never been a more opportune time to drive sustainability leadership and action. The collaboration between Johnson Controls and BT will unlock new potential for customers to further reduce emissions, cut costs and energize employees with their sustainability mission."

Using the combined technologies, BT and Johnson Controls will be running a live demo at BT's research facilities in Adastral Park.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Business covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

Contact: Louise Colledge, Louise.Colledge@jci. com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209606/Johnson_Controls_Sarwar_Khan_and_Katie_McGinty.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73855/4268819/johnson_controls_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bt-and-johnson-controls-collaborate-to-help-businesses-reach-net-zero-faster-301926043.html

in Evidenza