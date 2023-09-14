Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:15 Roma, smottamento in cantiere Metro C in piazza Venezia: traffico deviato

12:07 Auto travolge pedoni a Vigevano, feriti due anziani

12:05 Giorgia Meloni a Budapest, abbraccio con Orban al summit su natalità e famiglia

11:47 Milano, incendio in una scuola: evacuati 250 bambini

11:36 Migranti, sindaco Lampedusa: "Intervento governo non è rinviabile"

11:31 Lega, scoppia il caso Cateno De Luca: "Impedita mia presenza a Pontida"

11:30 Lampedusa, il pianto della mamma-bambina accanto alla neonata morta

11:27 Esplosione in fabbrica Chieti, stabilimento sotto sequestro

11:06 Europei di atletica di Roma 2024, biglietti scontati del 25% per le Asd affiliate a Fidal

10:30 Guardiola torna al lavoro al Manchester City dopo l'operazione alla schiena

10:29 Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Salvini: "Nessuna responsabilità resterà impunita"

10:18 Caro voli, Ryanair contro Enac: "Errori in rapporto hanno ingannato governo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chloris Geospatial and Trove Research announce partnership to bring unprecedented transparency to forest carbon projects at a global scale

14 settembre 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chloris Geospatial Inc., a space technology company using Earth Observation data and machine-learning to produce natural capital data and insights, and Trove Research Ltd., the leading source of data and intelligence on corporate climate commitments and the voluntary carbon market, are announcing their partnership to bring more transparency to carbon markets and the assessment of the climate integrity of forest carbon projects.

Trove will leverage Chloris' cutting-edge and market-leading technology for wall-to-wall, direct measurement of above-ground biomass dynamics to power its market-wide integrity assessment solution for over 550 REDD+, ARR and IFM projects in the voluntary carbon market. The partnership will result in the most comprehensive coverage of the emissions impact integrity of all forest carbon projects in the VCM, anchored in market-leading science for measurement of forest carbon dynamics over time from space.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Chloris, the leading provider of biomass dynamics," said Trove's Head of Carbon Project Integrity Tristan Loffler. "Chloris' global data aligns with our approach to assessing integrity in a comprehensive and consistent way across the whole of the voluntary carbon market. In combination with our extensive in-house datasets and deep market knowledge, this partnership further strengthens the depth and quality of our project-level integrity assessment."

"We are delighted that Trove has chosen our platform and data product for their assessment," said Chloris Co-Founder and CEO Marco Albani. "Our mission is not just to create high quality natural capital insights with earth observation, but to deliver them where they can drive investments to effective climate action."

About Chloris Geospatial: Chloris Geospatial is a technology company providing science-based forest carbon insights built with Earth Observation data, machine-learning and AI. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to net-zero and nature-positive societies with the most reliable, trustworthy and transparent natural capital data. The Chloris Platform supports carbon market participants with cutting edge monitoring data for nature based projects, covering both removals and avoided emissions. From deforestation to forest degradation, growth, and regrowth of trees: Chloris sees what the atmosphere sees, for every pixel on the planet and since the year 2000.

www.chloris.earth

About Trove ResearchTrove Research is the leading source of data and intelligence on corporate climate commitments and the voluntary carbon market, serving hundreds of investors, corporates, traders and project developers.  We are a specialist data, analysis and advisory firm focused on corporate climate action, carbon markets and the energy transition. Our Carbon Credit Integrity Assessments provide transparent data on the integrity of over 4,000 carbon projects across a wide range of risk types – including sustainable development impacts, legal / ethical risks, as well as additionality, quantification and permanence.

www.trove-research.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210218/Chloris_Trove_Partnership_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chloris-geospatial-and-trove-research-announce-partnership-to-bring-unprecedented-transparency-to-forest-carbon-projects-at-a-global-scale-301927573.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente ICT AltroAltro Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza voluntary carbon market technology company partnership are announcing their partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Parco Verde Caivano, nuova operazione all'alba
News to go
Inps, a fine 2022 circa 16,1 milioni di pensionati
News to go
Strasburgo, cosa ha detto von der Leyen in plenaria
News to go
Terremoto Marocco, re in ospedale per incontrare i feriti
News to go
Nicola Gratteri nuovo procuratore di Napoli
News to go
Ex Whirlpool, prevista riassunzione di tutti i 312 lavoratori
News to go
Migranti, sindaco Lampedusa: "Siamo allo stremo"
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti ancora in tenda a Milano per protesta
News to go
Venezia, ticket d'ingresso a 5 euro
News to go
Catania, mafia ed estorsione: 13 arresti
News to go
Russia, incontro Putin-Kim: la lunga stretta di mano
News to go
Università, i bonus e le agevolazioni: requisiti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza