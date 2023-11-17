GCL System Integration Hosts PwC for Strategic Dialogue on "Future +" ESG Strategy

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, Nadja Picard, Partner and Global Reporting Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), accompanied by Mendy Wang, PwC's Partner of Climate Change and Sustainability Partner, spearheaded a delegation's visit to the GCL Energy Centre. The visit facilitated discussions on the latest EU regulatory developments and a range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics with executives from GCL System Integration (GCLSI).

The delegation began their visit at the GCL Future Energy Pavilion, gaining a detailed understanding of GCL's corporate growth trajectory and its strategic position in the industry. They explored the significant shifts in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, most notably in terms of technological advancements and product development. Dai Mengyang, Chief Legal Officer at GCLSI, led the tour, highlighting the three aspects of the company's strategic vision: "Technological, Digital, and Green GCL". During the visit, Ms. Nadja Picard expressed her appreciation and recognition of GCL's brand ethos of "Being right the first time."

In recent years, GCL has prioritized the pursuit of low-carbon sustainable development, committed to delivering substantial value to society, the industry, and stakeholders. In 2023, aligning with the global shift towards ESG principles, GCL unveiled its "Future+" ESG strategy. This approach emphasized present actions guided by a future-oriented perspective, aiming to shape a better future through these initiatives.

Demonstrating its commitment to addressing global ESG concerns, GCLSI has intensified its ESG initiatives and is expanding its international footprint. The company hosted an exchange symposium, inviting Ms. Picard, Ms. Wang and other notable figures to engage in comprehensive discussions on these critical topics.

During the symposium, the PwC team provided an in-depth analysis of the global ESG ecosystem, discussing the prevailing trends in carbon reduction and effective strategies for compliance with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Looking ahead, GCLSI is set to further strengthen its role in the renewable energy sector, adapting to environmental shifts and bolstering its ESG-focused governance and risk management. Leveraging green technology, GCLSI aims to broaden its carbon reduction initiatives. In collaboration with PwC, the company is committed to driving sustainable social development and catalyzing positive economic and social changes.

