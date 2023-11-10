Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 10 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:36 Israele-Hamas, accordo raggiunto: 100 ostaggi in cambio di donne e minori detenuti

14:09 Gentili in ufficio? Ecco come esserlo anche quando proprio non ci va

13:55 Chikungunya virus, in Italia 7 casi nel 2023

13:53 'Racchette in classe', a Torino la festa finale

13:51 Comunali Torino, assolti leghisti Molinari e Benvenuto

13:49 Guccini: "Bella Ciao non è una canzone partigiana"

13:42 Lifting per Putin o è un sosia? Il nuovo volto del presidente russo con le guance 'rimpolpate'

12:49 Amnesty Italia: "Attivisti non hanno strappato volantini ostaggi Israele"

12:47 Manovra 2024, Meloni: "Risente di superbonus e aumento tassi ma è espansiva"

12:28 Albero cade e travolge casa Babbo Natale a Montecatini, 7 feriti: uno è grave

12:08 Palermo, travolto da un armadio nel b&b: morto 77enne

12:03 Fognini contro Humbert, oggi semifinale Atp Metz: come vederla in tv e streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Guanghe New Energy Wins the First Prize of UNIDO Global Call 2023 in The Green Hydrogen Category

10 novembre 2023 | 13.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 6th, the award ceremony of the Global Call 2023 organized by UNIDO (the United Nations Industrial Development Organization) was grandly held at the Shanghai International Import Expo. This competition has the theme of "Clean and Smart Energy to Promote Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development", covering green hydrogen, energy efficiency and clean energy innovation, seeking technical solutions in the field of clean and smart energy for the world. Guanghe New Energy, with its project "Plasmon catalytic water to hydrogen (W2H) reactor technology",  stood out with its cutting-edge technological advantages, innovative green solutions and global industrial application prospects, and won the First prize of green hydrogen category.

 

 

The award-winning project of Guanghe, "Plasmon catalytic water to hydrogen (W2H) reactor technology", is a cutting-edge catalytic technology that uses the nanoscale surface plasmon resonance to achieve low-cost and efficient hydrogen production. It allows to use low-grade solar-thermal energy or industrial waste heat to split water to produce green hydrogen. Comparing with the traditional water electrolysis route, the energy consumption cost of plasmonic green hydrogen production can be reduced by up to 50%, with a cost as low as $0.6/kg when deployed on a large scale. In addition, the plasmonic hydrogen production technology of Guanghe New Energy is  environment-friendly, highly resistant to fluctuations, and easy to couple with various industrial scenarios. It is now at a leading position in this field worldwide. This technology can also be applied in the CCUS field to capture carbon dioxide and water from the air and convert them into green natural gas in a single step, achieving a zero-carbon cycle of renewable energy production and utilization.

At present, solving global energy security issues has become the common responsibility of the international community. The fourth industrial revolution promotes the deep integration of global sciences, technology and industries. Guanghe is committed to the research and development of artificial photosynthesis technology to achieve low-cost, highly efficient green energy manufacturing, helping achieve the goals of United Nations Sustainable Development, accelerate the global green energy transformation, and jointly draw a "net zero" blueprint!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273475/The_award_ceremony_UNIDO_Global_Call_2023_International_Import_Expo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273476/GUANGHE_wins_prize_Global_Call_2023_green_hydrogen_category.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273477/The_prize_trophy_winner_certificate.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guanghe-new-energy-wins-the-first-prize-of-unido-global-call-2023-in-the-green-hydrogen-category-301984677.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Hydrogen Category campo da golf UNIDO global industrial application prospects
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, ultime notizie sulla guerra Israele- Hamas
News to go
Impennata costo del vetro, Antitrust avvia istruttoria
News to go
10 novembre, si celebra Giornata mondiale Scienza per Pace e Sviluppo
News to go
Violenza su donne, Papa: "E' velenosa gramigna che va eliminata dalle radici"
News to go
Ue, ok Commissione a negoziati per adesione Ucraina e Moldavia
News to go
Allerta meteo arancione sulla Toscana, gialla per il Centro-Sud
News to go
A Roma si celebra Giornata nazionale prevenzione sismica
News to go
Migliaia di euro nel trolley, così a Ciampino spostavano i soldi all'estero
News to go
Israele, i terroristi di Hamas fuggono sui tetti
News to go
Clima, emissioni tagliate del 5% invece che del 45%: così gli Stati non rispettano gli impegni
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione Polizia-Fbi: 17 fermi
News to go
Mattarella in Corea del Sud: "Tante affinità con l'Italia"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza