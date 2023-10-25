Milliken Invests in Sustainable Carpet Maintenance Company

Company becomes exclusive manufacturing partner of Paris-based Orak

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company has invested in Orak, a Paris-based carpet maintenance and flooring reuse company, as a strategic sustainability enabler for its floor covering business. The relationship marks the beginning of a new generation of sustainable floor covering solutions, and it is set to change the way the industry thinks about waste and its approach to the circular economy.

Orak's Optimal Karpet line of upcycled premium carpet tile has quickly become the leading solution for carpet customers seeking to reduce the carbon footprint of their construction and renovation projects. With Milliken's investment and partnership, Orak will improve and expand its product offerings to a broader range of customers by managing all the stages in the life of clients' carpets to guarantee excellent quality reuse. As Orak's exclusive industry partner, Milliken's customers will receive access to Orak's inventory of upcycled carpet tile, all of which aligns with Milliken's N/XT Life™ circularity program.

As one of the first 50 companies in the world to set net-zero targets verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Milliken has a proud record of providing its customers with sustainable products and solutions. Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company, states: "Orak shares our commitment to providing innovative, effective, and sustainable solutions to our customers. At Milliken, we understand the significance of prioritizing sustainability in all our operations. This partnership with Orak is just one of the many ways we are collaborating with key partners to create a positive impact for humankind."

"We are honoured to join with Milliken in this next phase of our business development," adds Nicolas Lohéac, founder and CEO of Orak. "Milliken shares our vision and desire to reshape the future of our industry and create a new generation of sustainable floor covering solutions."

"Our team is committed to advancing sustainability and accelerating the circularity conversation within our industry, which is why we are excited to support Orak," concludes Patrick Keese, president of Milliken's Floor Covering Business. "Together, we will bring customers efficient, cost-effective and, most importantly, impactful flooring solutions that fulfill carefully crafted design specifications."

About Milliken Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About OrakOrak is a French company specialising in the maintenance and renovation of textile flooring for its professional clients.It is known for its high-end service offer, provided by specialist technicians applying their own,innovative processes.In order to meet expectations of companies concerned about their environmental footprint, Orak launched Optimal Karpet, a new offer for the end-to-end management of carpet tiles based on circular economy principles. This offer works with the client from the choice of a new tile up to its end-of-life. Orak has entered the market with second-hand carpet tiles that have been restored to as-good-asnewgrade. Discover more about Orak's at orak.fr and on optimal-karpet.fr and LinkedIn.

