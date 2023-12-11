Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:45
comunicato stampa

SEG Solar Awarded Silver Medal in EcoVadis CSR Rating

11 dicembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar (SEG) recently received a silver rating from EcoVadis for its superior performance, securing a top 18% position among assessed companies and obtaining a notable score of 80/100 in the labor and human rights category. This award recognizes SEG as an industry-leading enterprise in the solar sector for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) management and sustainable development.

EcoVadis is one of the most respected providers of business sustainability ratings for global supply chains in the world. Its assessment covers nearly 200 industries in over 175 countries and regions, focusing on 21 issues grouped into four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Embracing a Green Future through Environmental Protection and Energy Conservation

SEG is committed to fostering a green environment through the adoption of strict policies on environmental issues, upgrading manufacturing processes, and providing extensive internal training. By fully implementing ISO14001 and being a member of PV CYCLE, SEG underscores its dedication to promoting green practices throughout the entire industry.

Demonstrating Corporate Excellence through Employee Care

SEG embraces a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture for its workforce, contributing to its high ranking in labor and human rights criteria. SEG cultivates an environment of open communication, safeguards employees' rights and well-being, and sponsors regular team-building activities. With SA8000 and ISO45001 certifications, SEG has developed comprehensive management guidelines based on international standards, emphasizing the protection of employee health and safety.

Upholding Business Integrity for Win-Win Cooperation

SEG adheres to a business philosophy rooted in good faith and strictly abides by international business laws. Through the establishment of anti-corruption and legal compliance policies, specific approval procedures for certain transactions, and a robust information security system, SEG is dedicated to fostering a clean and fair business environment with over 100 global business partners.

Green Procurement Management for a Stable and Sustainable Supply Chain

SEG is dedicated to integrating social and environmental advocacy into supplier management. This commitment is realized through establishing a comprehensive supply chain management system and implementing a unified set of global specifications for incoming material and components inspection, increasing the stability and health of the global supply chain operation.

Jim Wood, CEO of SEG, expressed gratitude, stating, "It is a great honor to receive the Silver Medal from EcoVadis and we appreciate their recognition of our dedication to meeting the highest ESG standards. SEG is committed to integrating sustainability principles into our overarching business strategy, fulfilling our corporate social responsibility, and continually setting benchmarks for the industry's next phase of sustainable development."

About SEG Solar

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, SEG Solar is a leading American solar photovoltaic module manufacturer with a complete global supply chain, offering high-quality solar modules. As of the end of 2022, more than 2 GW of SEG modules have been installed in the United States and European markets. The company expects an annual module production capacity exceeding 5.5 GW and cell production capacity of 2 GW by the end of 2024.

info@segsolar.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297508/1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297507/SEG_Solar_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seg-solar-awarded-silver-medal-in-ecovadis-csr-rating-302011317.html

