Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:51 Milei vince le elezioni in Argentina, il presidente 'supereroe' con la motosega

09:34 Morto Joss Ackland, star di Arma letale 2 e Caccia a Ottobre Rosso: aveva 95 anni

09:31 X Factor, la versione di Morgan tra polemiche e un possibile destino in Rai

09:26 Israele, raid su ospedale a nord Gaza: 12 morti. Idf: "Uccisi 3 comandanti Hamas"

09:16 Operaio morto a Roma, è rimasto schiacciato da macchinario

08:12 Giulia Cecchettin, Nordio: "Contro femminicidi guida per riconoscere segnali spia"

08:01 Terremoto in Giappone oggi, la scossa di magnitudo 5.8

07:31 Elezioni Argentina 2023, Milei nuovo presidente: "Oggi inizia ricostruzione Paese"

07:20 Giulia Cecchettin, già morta prima di essere buttata in dirupo. Per Filippo Turetta estradizione vicina

06:44 Usa, il dilemma del Pentagono: come rispondere agli attacchi?

06:44 Giulia Cecchettin, il padre di Filippo Turetta: "Ora difficile abbracciarlo"

00:28 Elezioni Argentina 2023, Milei vince ballottaggio: sarà presidente

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus, built by the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu and Huawei, Wins the Energy Globe Award

20 novembre 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Energy Globe Award ceremony was held in Shenzhen. The Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus in Jiangsu Province, China, jointly completed by Huawei and State Grid, was the only Chinese project to receive this award. The award recognizes the outstanding contributions made by the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu and Huawei Electric Power Digitalization BU in areas of energy transition and green and sustainable development. Birgit Murr, Commercial Consul and Acting Head of the Austrian Consulate General in Guangzhou and award presenter, stated that "the Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus in Jiangsu Province, China, has garnered international recognition as a model for global carbon neutrality and sustainable development."

Hosted by the independent Global Energy Foundation from Austria and co-sponsored by international organizations like the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Climate Action, the award was presented to a select few narrowed down from over 1000 projects. Top global energy experts made their selection over the course of several rounds to find the best candidates.

The award-winning project was led by Anthony Hu of Huawei and based on his proposed T3 transformation model of energy transformation, zero-carbon transformation, and digital transformation. The project participants built three scenario applications that focused on managing smart energy, smart zero-carbon, and smart campuses. Spanning 25.7 acres, this project encompasses 134,000 square meters of eco-friendly construction focused on principles such as green design, economic efficiency, intelligence, sharing, and serving as a demonstration. Embracing five core values - net-zero carbon energy supply, multi-energy coordination, optimal energy efficiency, digital empowerment, and cross-border innovation - the project integrates renewables, centralized and distributed energy systems, hydrogen, and energy storage.

In addition, the project and solution won the Champion Prize at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022 in June 2022, and was awarded as one of the Top 10 Global Projects of 2022 Paulson Prize for Sustainability. The core theories, architectures and models of the project have won two awards for Best Paper and Best Report at the IEEE International Conference on Energy Internet and Energy System Integration and the International Power and Energy Development Forum 2023.

Find out more about the Energy Globe Award at:https://www.energyglobe.info/

For more information about the prizes, please refer to:Yancheng Low-Carbon and Smart-Energy Innovation Park: From Low Carbon to Zero Carbon.

To learn more about Huawei's solutions and practices in the electric power industry, please visit Huawei Electric Power.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280848/Birgit_Murr_presents_Energy_Globe_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-net-zero-carbon-intelligent-campus-built-by-the-yancheng-power-supply-company-of-state-grid-jiangsu-and-huawei-wins-the-energy-globe-award-301992761.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Architettura_E_Edilizia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus in Jiangsu Province recognition as ceremony was held in Shenzhen Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta arrestato in Germania
News to go
F1, Verstappen vince Gp Las Vegas
News to go
Ricerca, Mattarella: "Strumento di pace"
News to go
Sanzioni Antitrust a società energetiche, cosa possono fare i consumatori
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Netanyahu: "Non riusciamo a ridurre le vittime civili"
News to go
SuperEnalotto, centrato '6' da 85 milioni. Titolare tabaccheria: "Pensavo a uno scherzo"
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Italia prima nazione a proibire cibo sintetico"
News to go
Fisco, zero sanzioni sulle imprese con piena collaborazione
News to go
Sciopero generale, ecco i settori coinvolti e le fasce orarie
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, proseguono ricerche ragazzi scomparsi
News to go
Salario minimo, arriva l’emendamento della maggioranza
News to go
Migranti, 331mila arrivi in Ue nel 2023: i dati Frontex


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza