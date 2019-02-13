Hagiwara Solutions to Showcase Products of High Japanese Quality at "embedded world 2019," Including SSDs for Industrial Equipment, Edge Computing Gateways, Rugged Tablet PCs

- Get "Novelty" Gift by Early Booking for Your Visit to "embedded world 2019"-

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd., which has been providing products of high Japanese quality flash memory storage for industrial market, will participate in "embedded world 2019," an exhibition of embedded systems to be held in Nuremberg, Germany, from February 26 to 28, 2019. The Japanese manufacturer, a member company of the ELECOM Group, is set to showcase its new products listed as below.

(Images1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000477/201902123085/_prw_PI1fl_6ROr0gQe.jpg)

(Images2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000477/201902123085/_prw_PI2fl_EPnMfgz2.jpg)

Hagiwara Solutions has been developing storage products such as SSDs and SD cards for industrial market for more than 20 years. It has maintained the top market share in Japan for industrial flash storage via its original firmware embedded in products as well as its technical support capability. Since 2018, the company has added to its lineup IPCs, rugged tablet PCs, single-board computers (SBCs) and motherboards for industrial equipment.

New products to be displayed at "embedded world 2019"

1. 3D NAND TLC/MLC/SLC SSDs

Two models -- M.2 2280 and CFexpress -- with their reliability enhanced by the original firmware. Also on display will be products that are going to be added to the company's lineup.

2. "Tiny Gateway," an edge computing gateway for IoT solutions

A gateway containing high processing performance -- required for edge computing -- in a compact palm-size case

3. "ZEROSHOCK TABLET" for your tough work environment

Capable of being used in a tough environment thanks to its IP65 dust-proof and water-proof functions, MIL-STD810G shock-resistant/vibration-resistant performance and environmental durability, which withstands temperatures from -10 to +50 degrees Celsius. The touch screen can be manipulated with gloves on, making the device well suited to wherever you work.

4. Maintenance Call PC equipped with a predictive maintenance function

Equipped with a predictive maintenance function, it ensures non-stop operations of your business. It is easy to replace parts because of module structuring and perfectly fitting as an industrial controller as it is equipped with necessary HW features (Intel Core i5 CPU, fanless, thermal expansion).

You are more than welcome to the company's booth when you visit "embedded world 2019." You can use the company's website to register the time/date of your planned visit to the booth. You will be presented with a novelty when you actually come to the booth.

Use the link below to register the time/date of your planned visit to the booth https://www.hagisol.com/EW2019/

Exhibition name: embedded world 2019Venue: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Nuremberg, GermanyDate: February 26 (Tuesday) - February 28 (Thursday), 2019 Booth location: Booth No.2-540, Hall No.2