Embassy Office Parks REIT Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year FY2019-20

Distributes ₹18,821 million in first full year since listing

BENGALURU, India, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY) (BSE: 542602) ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area, reported results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited ('EOPMSPL'), Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting held earlier today, declared a distribution of ₹5,317 million or ₹6.89 per unit for 4Q FY2020. The cumulative distribution for FY2020 totals ₹18,821 million or ₹24.39 per unit. The record date for the 4Q FY2020 distribution is May 28, 2020 and the distribution will be paid on or before June 3, 2020.

Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer said, "We are very pleased with our strong business performance in fiscal 2019-20. Since Embassy REIT listed in April 2019, we have delivered a total return of c.25%. Our fourth quarter income and distribution payout once again illustrate the stability and resilience of Embassy REIT delivering cash flows that are backed by the covenants of our 160+ largely multinational occupier base.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an uncertain near-term outlook for many businesses worldwide, we are uniquely positioned to weather this pandemic-induced storm with our best-in-class office portfolio and strong balance sheet. While demand is likely to moderate considerably through 2020, we believe that in this environment, Grade-A supply will reduce considerably over the medium term, consolidation in the office market will continue and high-quality institutional landlords, such as Embassy REIT, will gain market share."

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year

Business Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year

COVID-19 Update

Vikaash Khdloya, Deputy CEO and COO said, "Our fourth quarter operating performance was resilient, led by business continuity support for our occupiers and employee wellness support. We would like to thank all our employees, the civic authorities, and healthcare professionals who continue to work tirelessly during this challenging period. Our immediate focus remains ensuring the health and safety of all our stakeholders as they return to work in our parks."

About Embassy REIT

Embassy Office Parks is India's first and only listed REIT. Embassy REIT comprises c.26.2 msf of completed and operational commercial properties across India. With approximately 7.1 msf of on-campus development in the pipeline, the total portfolio spans c.33.3 msf across seven Grade A office parks and four city-center office buildings in India's best performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and the National Capital Region (NCR). The portfolio is home to over 160 blue chip corporate occupiers, and comprises 78 buildings with strategic amenities, including two completed hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100MW(AC) solar park that supplies renewable energy to park occupiers.

