Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:38 Grande Raccordo Anulare di Roma, lavori in corso: situazione traffico

13:35 Libero, Sechi direttore responsabile e Capezzone direttore editoriale

13:28 Incidente oggi Roma, due pedoni investiti e uccisi su via Cristoforo Colombo

13:24 MotoGp Misano, Bagnaia può correre: ok dei medici

13:21 Affitti brevi, pronta la stretta del governo: nuove regole, bozza ddl

13:10 Chi è Marisa Leo, la donna uccisa dall'ex a Trapani

12:53 Animali, eccezionale fiocco rosa al Bioparco di Roma: nata una piccola zebra Grevy

12:52 Mondiali basket, Italia-Lettonia 82-87: azzurri ancora ko

12:44 Omicidio Roma, infermiera uccisa: fermato non risponde a gip

12:37 Amadeus svela la line-up completa di 'Arena Sukuzi dai 60 ai 2000'

12:30 Ucraina-Russia, Pedicini lancia brano contro la guerra: "Famme restà" - Video

12:21 Ricerca, team italiano scopre nuova strada verso l'elettronica del futuro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

JELD-WEN Named to Newsweek's Inaugural List of World's Most Trustworthy Companies

07 settembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been named to Newsweek's inaugural list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. JELD-WEN is the only window and door manufacturer on the global list.

"We are immensely proud that JELD-WEN has secured its place among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies," said CEO William J. Christensen. "Building a culture of trust is paramount to strengthening JELD-WEN's business performance. We strive to earn and maintain the trust of our customers and stakeholders every day through our actions and our commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity."

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries from 21 countries. A total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed by Statista, Inc. – a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The participants rated companies they knew and were headquartered in the respective country in terms of all three touchpoints of trust. The three main public pillars of trust were: Customer Trust, Investor Trust, and Employee Trust. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study.

Prior to being named to the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023, JELD-WEN was recognized by Newsweek as one of the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" in 2022 and 2023.

To read more about JELD-WEN's commitment to our people, customers, quality products, and our planet, visit our global newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn.

About JELD-WEN, Inc.JELD-WEN is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates facilities in 16 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 1960, the JELD-WEN team has been committed to making quality products that create safe and sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit www.jeld-wen.com.

Media Contact:JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.Caryn KlebbaHead of global public relations704-807-1275mediana@jeldwen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203567/JELD_WEN_Holding_Inc.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jeld-wen-named-to-newsweeks-inaugural-list-of-worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-301920109.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza has been Named JELD WEN is the only window and door manufacturer Sept. 7
Vedi anche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue il lavoro della Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati dell'80% in 30 anni: lo studio
News to go
Ticket d'ingresso a Venezia, al via dal 2024
News to go
Milano, Sala: "Su affitti brevi New York riferimento"
News to go
Scuola, è allarme caro libri
News to go
Minori, arriva decreto su disagio giovani
News to go
Operazione antidroga, sgominata organizzazione trafficanti
News to go
Napoli, applausi e lacrime ai funerali del musicista ucciso
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza