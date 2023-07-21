Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:28 Pnrr, Bonomi: "Sbagliato dall'origine, non va nella giusta direzione"

10:18 Kia, svelati i prezzi della Ev9 per il mercato italiano

10:09 Maneskin all'Olimpico di Roma, oggi il bis: orario, come arrivare al concerto

09:52 Parigi, "Donnarumma e la compagna legati e rapinati in casa"

09:34 Carburanti, i prezzi di oggi per benzina e gasolio

09:31 Chemical Brothers a Lucca, rinviato il concerto

09:22 Ucraina-Russia, missili su magazzini di grano a Odessa. Attacco a Zaporizhzhia

09:12 Covid, nuova variante sotto monitoraggio: EG.5 nel mirino Oms

09:07 Incidente Sardegna, scontro frontale a Palau: morte due donne

09:04 Meteo, le previsioni: grandine al Nord, poi tornano afa e caldo record

08:08 Russia, Cia: "Putin apostolo della vendetta, su Prigozhin prende tempo"

07:23 Caldo in Italia, 19 città da record ma al Nord è tregua meteo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED TOP GLOBAL FRANCHISE

20 luglio 2023 | 21.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The UNBrokerage, with its ONE-of-a-Kind Brand and COOLTURE, Once Again Makes Entrepreneur's Prominent Top 200 Global Franchise Brands 2023

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, was once again named to Entrepreneur's 2023 Top Global Franchises list proving the fierce allure of its COOLTURE, business coaching and branding go far beyond the U.S. real estate industry and is now sought after around the world.

Realty ONE Group launched an aggressive global push just a couple of years ago and has since found strategic partners in 16 countries, most recently Cyprus and The Cayman Islands. Citing factors like franchisee support, brand strength and stability, Entrepreneur has named the Las Vegas-based franchisor, 'ONE of the brands worth buying into right now.'

"We're very thoughtful about our global expansion, creating and nurturing relationships with the right people first," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We've enjoyed great success already and we'll continue to find strategic partners who share our passion to open doors for real estate professionals everywhere to achieve greater success faster."

Realty ONE Group was also named by Franchise Business Review as a 2023 Top Recession Proof Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Franchise for Women while also claiming the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ®  list.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 16 more countries and territories and growing.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE GroupFounded in 2005, Realty ONE Group continues to be one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands in real estate with its proven business model, dynamic COOLTURE, innovative locations and superior business coaching, support, technology and partners. The company has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 16 countries and territories. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and the franchisor is ranked by REAL Trends in the top one percent in the nation. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/realty-one-group-named-top-global-franchise-301882502.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza REALTY ONE brand griffe its ONE of a Kind brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, nuovo studio sul 'mistero' degli asintomatici
News to go
Caserta, truffe agli anziani per 200mila euro
News to go
Mattarella incontra i Nomadi per i 60 anni
News to go
Esodo estivo, weekend di fine luglio da bollino rosso
News to go
Caldo record, Inps: "Oltre 35 gradi via libera a cassa integrazione"
News to go
Patrick Zaki è libero, rilasciato dopo grazia concessa da al-Sisi
News to go
Maltempo in Veneto, grandine e temporali: 110 feriti
News to go
Incendio aeroporto Catania, Crosetto concede uso scalo Sigonella
News to go
Offrono a Fabrizio Corona file riservati su cattura di Messina Denaro: arrestati
News to go
Patrick Zaki atteso in Italia
News to go
Auto, mercato corre in Europa: +17,6% nel primo semestre 2023
News to go
Da Antitrust istruttoria su biglietti Colosseo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza