Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:09 Calciomercato Napoli, pronta nuova offerta per Gabri Veiga

10:03 Palio di Siena 2023, la Contrada della Chiocciola vince la provaccia

09:57 Calciomercato Milan, fari puntati su Pellegrino e Koulierakis

09:49 Calciomercato Roma, Zapata si complica: ultime news

09:35 E' morto Darren Kent, attore di 'Il trono di spade' aveva 36 anni

08:59 Etna in eruzione, allerta oggi sale a 'preallarme'

08:47 Caldo Italia, anticiclone alla riscossa con picchi di 40°C: ecco da quando, previsioni meteo

08:11 Atp Cincinnati 2023, Alcaraz agli ottavi. Esordio vincente per Sonego

07:47 Libia, scontri tra milizie a Tripoli: 27 morti e oltre 100 feriti

07:39 Brescia, finisce con la moto in una scarpata: morto 73enne

07:21 Ucraina, servizi Kiev 'firmano' attacchi a ponte Crimea: i video alla Cnn

00:03 Palio Siena dell'Assunta oggi 16 agosto 2023, orario e come vederlo in tv

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZE

14 agosto 2023 | 23.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to its 17th country and the fifth already this year, to Belize.

Sergio E. Gonzalez, who also purchased the franchise rights to Costa Rica just two years ago and is the Regional Owner of Realty ONE Group Central America and Western Caribbean, is the franchisor's new partner to rapidly expand into Belize, bringing exciting and dynamic COOLTURE (cool + culture)- filled real estate locations to the eastern coast of Central America.

"Sergio and his partners are family and they've become some of the most impassioned and progressive leaders in our global network," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "I have no doubt that with his partners and supporters, he'll be radically changing the lives of real estate professionals, and entire communities, in and around Belize."

"The Central America and Western Caribbean region is now witnessing truly remarkable moments as we embrace the vision of turning every corner into shimmering gold, ONE franchise at a time," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez looks to open new locations initially on the shores of Ambergris Caye, nestled in the charming city of San Pedro.

Realty ONE Group was recently named a Top Global Franchise 2023 by Entrepreneur  and also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ®  list.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 17 more countries and territories and growing.

Learn more at  www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE GroupFounded in 2005, Realty ONE Group continues to be one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands in real estate with its proven business model, dynamic COOLTURE, innovative locations and superior business coaching, support, technology and partners. The company has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 17 countries and territories. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and the franchisor is ranked by REAL Trends in the top one percent in the nation. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/realty-one-group-to-open-in-belize-301900215.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza lifestyle brand REALTY ONE GROUP to open attività di franchising franchise
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro prezzi, frena la voglia di vacanza
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi aumentati del 115,18% in un anno
News to go
Milano capitale delle multe
News to go
Turismo, estate 2023 al di sotto delle aspettative
News to go
Afghanistan, due anni fa la salita al potere dei Talebani
News to go
Pnrr, Sindaci a Piantedosi: “Preoccupati per opere”
News to go
Pnrr, da Mef 2,4 miliardi di euro aggiuntivi contro caro prezzi
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kherson e Odessa
News to go
Spazio, astronauti su un asteroide per salvare la Terra: il progetto Nasa
News to go
Migranti, sbarcati a Napoli 76 naufraghi a bordo della Life Support
News to go
Corea del Nord, l'ordine di Kim: "Produrre più missili"
News to go
Bardonecchia, 60 sfollati dopo la frana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza