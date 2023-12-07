Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:50
The biggest business platform to meet top furniture manufacturers in Vietnam & ASEAN

07 dicembre 2023 | 11.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 6-9, 2024, HawaExpo will debut its new fair model in SECC Ho Chi Minh City and two new premium venues. Led by the top 5 furniture associations and backed by the government, this international event aims to showcase the latest industry trends and create optimal business conditions for all participants.

HawaExpo 2024, the largest export furniture fair in Vietnam, offers a unique platform for buyers to establish a strong foothold in the rising market or seek cooperation. With triple the scale of exhibitors, products, and activities compared to previous years, HawaExpo provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with locally qualified enterprises and new profiles. Around 80% of the 700 exhibitors are made-in-Vietnam manufacturers, with 50% debuting in the international market at the fair.

In addition to furniture and furnishing, gift and handicraft, and home accessories, HawaExpo 2024 introduces new sectors such as interior design and contract furniture, homeware design, cutting-edge technology, and innovative green materials. This comprehensive showcase allows buyers to explore the well-rounded supply chain system, connect with distribution partners, and interact with logistics, licensing solutions, and hardware companies.

Exclusive benefits for buyers

The event also offers a series of conferences, seminars, factory visit programs, and networking events hosted by furniture associations and industry experts. Visitors can stay updated on the latest industry trends, discuss market-oriented sustainable development, and learn about favorable policies and performance updates. HawaExpo 2024 is committed to providing a stress-free visit experience with buyer-oriented services. Attractive travel packages, including hotel discounts of up to 20%, a ticket to an exquisite Gala Dinner, special buyer kits, and discounts at local tourist spots, are available for individuals who register before December 15, 2023.

To further enhance convenience, a free shuttle bus system is provided to transport visitors from listed hotels and specific bus stops to the fair location. A VIP-standard private business lounge, matching networking events, hall-related seminars, pop-up events, and mini-shows create a relaxed environment for fruitful connections.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of HawaExpo 2024 – the premier export furniture fair in Vietnam. Experience the nowness of the industry, seize emerging opportunities, and achieve stronger business results in this dynamic marketplace.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295424/image_5028184_37285787.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-biggest-business-platform-to-meet-top-furniture-manufacturers-in-vietnam--asean-302008749.html

