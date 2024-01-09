TORRAS UNVEILS COOLiFY CYBER, THE NEW INDUSTRY STANDARD IN THE PERSONAL AIR CONDITIONER CATEGORY

Increased Cooling Area and Duct Size Create Ultimate Cooling Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, with more than 1,300 patents and 60 international industry awards, unveiled the latest generation of its COOLiFY wearable personal air conditioner products, the COOLiFY Cyber, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The product will launch in March 2024.

TORRAS created the neck air conditioner by applying its in-house semiconductor-based technology to a super powerful motor that allows it to cool the user. Using an electrical current run between the semiconductor and a ceramic cooling plate at the neck, the COOLiFY Cyber creates an instant cooling sensation.

With three speed settings and double vent design, the COOLiFY Cyber is a wearable adjustable neck fan with 3D and 360° cooling relief through 36 air outlets. It is charged by a USB Type-C charging cable.

COOLiFY comes in three models. COOLiFY Cyber increases the cooling area and air duct size, enhancing cooling efficiency, and truly achieves the ultimate cooling experience. COOLiFY Air is the lightest wearable air conditioner, and COOLiFY C2S is the most balanced personal air conditioner with noticeable cooling effects while addressing battery life concerns.

The COOLiFY Cyber demonstrates that TORRAS is steering the future of neck air conditioners. TORRAS invented the product category in 2020. Thanks to advances in technology, each new personal air conditioner product can now do more compared with the previous generation.

Behind every model is the TORRAS team standing up to the challenge. Years ago, they enabled phone cases to stand up as a kickstand, which set standards for how kickstand cases should be globally, but the team did not stop there. To meet the changing needs and evolving trends, the team always keeps on looking for things to be improved on their products to serve their users better. With a forward-thinking and advancing spirit, TORRAS has been pushing boundaries and cracking problems others ignored, bringing innovative ideas like all-around airbags and X-SHOCK airbags into implementation. Now the brand provides a variety of products, transforming the way people use their phone cases, fans, and air conditioners.

While bringing exceptional products to its customers, the TORRAS team also attaches great importance to the development of the planet. The company is honored to be part of the WeForest movement and to contribute to eco-friendly initiatives that are crucial in building a greener future. The company plans to grow more than 100,000 trees by 2030 to improve the planet.

About TORRASFounded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique." They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters and have obtained more than 1,300 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards. For more information, visit www.torraslife.com.

