XCLEA appears in Times Square to Launch its Hands-Free Dust Collecting Robot Vacuum & Mop on Indiegogo
Pubblicato il: 11/09/2020 10:11
NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCLEA appeared on a billboard in Times Square today, to announce the launch of its hands-free dust collecting robot vacuum & mop - H30 Plus under the XCLEA (HUAWEI HONOR Ecological chain brand) on September 10, 2020 on Indiegogo.
The XCLEA H30 Plus robot vacuum combines convenience with intelligence and performance. The self-emptying and charging base of H30 Plus comes with an automatic antibacterial and deodorizing dust collection system. It automatically empties the dust bin into the base holding a 3L oversized dust bag, equivalent to 30 dust bins, that can cover 2,000m
XCLEA H30 Plus consists of a large 250ml smart controlled water tank with 3 levels of water flow control, enough to clean a 250m
There is an ultra-strong 2700Pa adjustable suction power for deep floor and carpet cleaning. Equipped with the dynamic variable-speed side brush which speed will automatically adjust according to different cleaning situations, leaving no trace of dust along the edges and corners. The long-lasting 5200 mAh battery capacity can clean 250m
About XCLEA:
Founded in early 2013, XCLEA is an innovative enterprise focusing on the development of high-quality cleaning products. As an important member of the emerging technology giant HUAWEI HONOR smart home appliances ecological chain, XCLEA and HONOR are working together to develop smart cleaning products. XCLEA focuses on the original design and takes the ultimate user experience as its goal, adheres to develop high performance, outstanding appearance and high cost-performance robot vacuums.
