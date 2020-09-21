The 128th Canton Fair to Go Online from October 15-24

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has announced that the 128

th

edition will go online from October 15-24. This 10-day virtual exhibition will leverage its digital interaction features to create new opportunities for global companies to source products and forge trade partnerships.

"To hold the Canton Fair online is conducive to further playing its role as an all-round open platform for foreign trade, promoting the stable and healthy development of foreign trade in a time of normalized epidemic prevention and control, and to ensuring an unimpeded foreign trade industry chain and supply chain. We will work hard to provide better and more convenient services for the exhibitors and buyers. Chinese and foreign enterprises and buyers are welcome to actively participate in the exhibition and do business," said Gao Feng, the spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce.

The 128

th

virtual Canton Fair will set up 50 exhibition zones featuring 16 product categories with a cross-border e-commerce zone dedicated to promoting the integrated pilot zones to expand cooperation across B2B cross-border e-commerce platforms.

The digital platform of the virtual trade fair comes with enhanced functions and an optimized registration process for global buyers. This newly improved website enables easier webpage navigation to boost efficiency for both buyers and sellers though more comprehensive search features and a more intuitive interface. Innovative cloud-based technology, online tools for services such as live-streaming product demonstration, instant communication tools, business meeting appointment and trade matching will also be provided to facilitate business processes.

Promoting Global Trade through New Channels

The Canton Fair is an example of China's latest innovative contribution to stabilize global industry and supply chains. With China's import and export continuing to show a strong momentum of recovery, the Fair is poised to promote global trade by opening up new channels to strengthen international economic and trade cooperation.

With the new consumption trend led by the stay-at-home practices, the Canton Fair will help companies adjust to a new economic normal through building a platform to debut their high-quality household products including home appliances, kitchenware and portable indoor exercise equipment.

The Canton Fair 2020 autumn session will also feature "Promotion on Cloud" events, develop new global partners, and launch supporting programs designed to help buyers better adapt to the online exhibition.

https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276982/Canton_Fair.jpg