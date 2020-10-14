The Age of Nesting is here: Beko's new report explores long-term impact of global lockdowns on the home

· Months of 24/7 occupation have fundamentally transformed the role of the home

· Consumers' collective concerns about hygiene, wellbeing and immunity will continue to influence how we live

· Homes will adapt to become 'blended spaces', able to fluidly facilitate different kinds of work, rest, recuperation and play

ISTANBUL, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Age of Nesting", a new report released today by Beko, Europe's leading home appliance brand, in collaboration with The Future Laboratory, explores the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the home.

Pre-pandemic, we existed in an era of Hyper Visibility – where presenteeism, non-stop scrolling and a focus on the 'experience economy' dominated our attention and our eyelines.

Under lockdown our attention turned inwards. The home became a workspace, school, gym, restaurant, hospital and even holiday home; forcing people to undertake all areas of their once external lives within the home space. The report forecasts that this shift towards a more local, internally focused mindset is set to remain, heralding a new Age of Nesting.

A shift to homeworking, a boom in at home entertainment and domestic wellness are just three emergent trends that have been realised overnight; and by 2030, the Age of Nesting will be in full flow. The legacy of lockdown, combined with new behavioural shifts, will have fundamentally transformed where we live, how we live, and the homes we live in:

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, Beko's parent company, said: "The past nine months have changed our lives forever, and businesses and governments have an important role to play to help us adapt to this new world order. The home in particular will undergo a radical shift, as we rethink where and how we live and look for solutions that reflect increasing concerns over hygiene, sustainability and wellness. This report outlines the trends we can expect to see over the next ten years, and some of the innovations that will help us tackle today's biggest problems."

Chris Sanderson, co-founder of The Future Laboratory said: "Now, more than ever, brands and organisations must be prepared for a future in which they help humankind to feel secure, supported and inspired. If businesses aren't prepared for this, in many ways they deserve to become the casualties of a new paradigm shift in how we broker the way we live, work and play."

For more information and to read the full report, visit:

https://www.arcelikglobal.com/media/5898/beko-the-age-of-nesting.pdf

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik operating in more than 140 countries. It offers product lines that include major appliances, air conditioners and small appliances. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and no.1 large home appliances brand in the UK. The brand is Main Partner of FC Barcelona, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and Official Supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

About The Future Laboratory:

The Future Laboratory is one of the world's most renowned futures consultancies. With a unique blend of trend forecasting, consumer insight, foresight, brand strategy and innovation, it inspires and future-proofs organisations.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310222/Beko_Future_Laboratory.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998182/Beko_Logo.jpg

Logo -