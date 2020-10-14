Lucid Motors Expands Luxury EV Lineup with Its Most Attainable Lucid Air Model Yet, Featuring 406 Miles of Range and 480 horsepower from just $69,900
Reservations Now Open for All Lucid Air Models
"The Lucid Air is a vehicle that thrills me personally because it delivers a level of performance, efficiency, and luxury that is currently unseen in today's EVs," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "Our vision from the beginning – what drives this company – is creating the world's best EV technology while making it progressively more attainable over time. With the starting price of the Lucid Air range announced today, we are setting the stage for broader adoption of the latest, game-changing EV technology."
The Lucid Air is available to reserve now with a starting price of $77,400 – or $69,900 after the US Federal Tax Credit of $7,500 – with a reservation fee of just $300. For this, customers can expect
The Lucid Air is a car that will reimagine the traditional luxury sedan with new benchmarks in technology, performance, spaciousness, and design. Packaging efficiency capitalizes on Lucid's advanced miniaturized drivetrain to provide the interior space of a full-size luxury vehicle while maintaining the exterior footprint of a mid-size performance sedan. This enables unmatched aerodynamic efficiency and increased agility and maneuverability, all while enveloping occupants in a carefully crafted atmosphere with meticulous attention to detail.
Luxurious appointments for the Lucid Air model include PurLuxe animal-free interior trim in the Mojave theme, the 34" Lucid Glass Cockpit curved, floating display, and the largest frunk ever fitted to an electric sedan. Furthermore, the Lucid Air model is also available with DreamDrive, a new benchmark in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). This first-of-its-kind platform is exclusive to the full Lucid Air range, combining the most comprehensive sensor suite on the market with a cutting-edge driver monitoring system.
Alongside the Lucid Air, the Lucid Air Touring model offers yet another paradigm in luxury, performance, and efficiency, available from $87,500
Reservations for Lucid Air and Lucid Air Touring, as well as the other models in the Lucid Air range, are open now and can be placed at the
About Lucid Motors Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first model range, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, certain models of the Air will be capable of an estimated EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in the spring of 2021.
