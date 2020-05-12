ChemPartner Assists the Mount Sinai Health System in Producing Reagent for COVID-19 Research

SHANGHAI, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai ChemPartner announced they have entered into a non-exclusive agreement with the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai) to assist in a trial production run of a component of the Mount Sinai COVID-19 serological assay that recently received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in Mount Sinai's lab during the COVID-19 emergency declaration. The Assay enables Mount Sinai to test patient populations for the presence or absence of COVID-19 antibodies.

"We are very excited about this opportunity with Mount Sinai," said Wei Tang, CEO at ChemPartner. "ChemPartner is eager to do whatever we can to help the scientific community during this pandemic, and our experienced research teams are enthusiastic about this Assay and its potential for patients around the world."

"We're continuing to advance the development of serologic testing for SARS-CoV-2 at Mount Sinai, and are forming collaborations, such as this with ChemPartner, to enable these important efforts," said Erik Lium, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System.

The assay currently authorized under the FDA EUA determines the presence of anti-COVID-19 antibodies and is not approved for detection of COVID-19 virus or any other virus or pathogen.

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner

, which includes ChemPartner, ChemPartner Biologics, and China Gateway Pharmaceutical Development, offers a broad range of drug discovery and development capabilities including biologics discovery, chemistry and medicinal chemistry, biology and pharmacology, DMPK and exploratory toxicology, and small and large molecule CMC. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

