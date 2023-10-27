Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
FUTUREVERSE COLLABORATES WITH ALIBABA CLOUD TO BRING ROBUST COMPUTING TECHNOLOGY TO MUSIC AI PLATFORM JEN

27 ottobre 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Futureverse, a leading AI and metaverse technology and content company, announces today their partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to make major strides in the breakthrough technology offered by Futureverse's JEN AI for the future of AI in the music and entertainment industry.

Futureverse and Alibaba Cloud will collaborate to bring robust and reliable cloud computing services to the Jen Music AI platform and product offering. The partnership brings together Futureverse's expertise in AI music solutions with Alibaba Cloud's secure and scalable cloud computing capabilities to further develop and set standards on high-performance AI infrastructure and robust security. Futureverse has been training its text-to-music generation model JEN-1 on Alibaba Cloud's Machine Learning Platform for AI (PAI), leveraging the robust and scalable infrastructure of Alibaba Cloud to enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

"We are excited to be working with the team at Alibaba Cloud," says Futureverse co-founder Aaron McDonald. "JEN is at the forefront of AI generative music and having access to their advanced on demand training infrastructure and global partner network enables us to move fast and stay ahead in this rapidly evolving market."

"We are excited about the collaboration with Futureverse who is at the forefront of AI generative music. We look forward to supporting more of the company's efforts and sparkling ideas in generative AI in the music industry and beyond", said Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, "Alibaba Cloud has been enhancing our cloud computing services to cater to the surging demand on generative AI, supporting our customers to build their generative AI applications to seize the unparalleled opportunities."

Futureverse recently announced the early stages of JEN through the publication of a research paper covering the advancement of music AI, which introduces JEN-1, the first version of an unprecedented universal high-fidelity model for text-to-music generation. Read the JEN-1 Music AI Research Paper here.

Despite the significant advancements in AI modalities such as imagery and text, the generation of high-fidelity and realistic music continues to present distinct and complex challenges. The JEN-1 Music AI Research Paper details an exceedingly efficient approach that demonstrates unparalleled higher-quality outputs than the state-of-the-art baselines (such as MusicLM and MusicGen) previously released by Google and Facebook.

Alibaba Cloud's PAI provides high performance and easy-to-scale capabilities for use in various industry scenarios as well as tools to develop specific AI models. The platform provides over 140 built-in optimization algorithms for enterprises and developers, supporting complicated computing tasks, such as foundation model training and inference.

About Futureverse:Futureverse is a leader in revolutionary AI and metaverse technologies that enable open, scalable, and interoperable apps, games and experiences. Futureverse maintains one of the largest digital collectible communities in the world and has amassed an expansive cultural footprint within the metaverse space and beyond through strategic partnerships with the world's leading IP and brands. For more information, visit futureverse.com.

About Alibaba Cloud:Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba maintained its position as the third leading public cloud IaaS service provider globally since 2018, according to IDC. Alibaba is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner.

Media Contact: futureverse@wearetheuntold.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258140/Futureverse_x_AliCloud.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futureverse-collaborates-with-alibaba-cloud-to-bring-robust-computing-technology-to-music-ai-platform-jen-301969842.html

