Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:00 Amichevoli estive, Inter-Lugano: orario, dove vederla in tv

09:17 Bce, Visco: "Su rialzi rischiamo di fare troppo, non ci serve recessione"

08:50 Foggia, allevatore ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

08:24 Omicidio Thomas Bricca, ucciso ad Alatri: svolta nelle indagini, due arresti

08:09 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Paltrinieri argento e Acerenza bronzo nella 5 km

07:58 Temptation Island 2023, quarta puntata: Gabriela e Giuseppe fanno pace, le coppie

07:49 Ucraina-Russia, raid con droni e missili su Odessa e Mykolaiv

07:33 Milano, ubriaco su furgone investe e uccide 15enne in bici

06:53 Operazione Husky, colomba di candele illumina Scala Caltagirone

00:14 Lecce, bimbo muore in piscina in Salento

00:04 Meteo Italia, oggi caldo record fino a 47 gradi

00:02 Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Kiev colpisce Crimea? E' suo territorio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Life Plan Resorts is creating the world's most comprehensive Resort for Healthy Ageing with an Integrated Retirement Plan

18 luglio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LISBON, Portugal, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Plan Resorts (LPR), is proud to announce its ground-breaking project to create the world's most comprehensive retirement resort for healthy ageing. This visionary development will be a Life Plan Community, offering an integrated retirement plan and a sanctuary with accommodation, hospitality, fitness, wellness, and ongoing healthcare plus over 100 activities on a 36-hole golf estate, to ensure the well-being of residents in mind, body, and spirit.

Located in a beautiful rural protected cork forest in Benavente, adjacent to the Tagus Estuary Natural Reserve, one of the largest wetlands in Europe, and with 2.8 kilometres of breath-taking riverfront, the LPR resort will be developed in phases to ensure a harmonious integration with the natural surroundings.

Carefree Living

LPR's decision to establish this exceptional retirement resort in Benavente, only a 35 minutes drive from Lisbon capital, is bolstered by the compelling demographics of the European market. With an increasing number of individuals seeking retirement solutions that prioritize healthy ageing, security, and peace of mind, Life Plan Resorts recognizes the tremendous opportunity to cater to this demand.

Portugal offers a perfect environment for the LPR resort, given its favourable tax incentives and the country's unique positioning as an ideal destination for retirees. Adding to this the low cost of living, temperate climate and safety and security record, Portugal could become the Florida of Europe for retirees.

LPR celebrates life and encourages active, fulfilling lifestyles for its residents. Through a carefully designed Healthy Ageing Program, residents will have access to four essential components: physical health and fitness, mental and cognitive well-being, social engagement, and spiritual enrichment.

Life Plan Resorts is committed to sustainability and responsible living. The resort will be green-certified, featuring eco-friendly initiatives such as solar power and organic gardens.

The 1 400-unit resort will offer an impressive array of services and amenities, ensuring a vibrant and enriching lifestyle for residents. From luxurious accommodation options to state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, residents can expect a range of top-notch offerings designed to cater to their unique needs and desires.

One of the highlights of the resort will be the transformation of the existing 36-hole golf estate, with nine holes being converted into an executive course.

Life Plan Resorts has also developed an innovative funding model to support the realization of this ambitious project. LPR is offering 3 key components: (a) the purchase of a Life Right (which provides security of tenure for life) (b) Club Membership with a Healthy Ageing Program (provides access to all amenities, activities, and the cultural& learning centre) and (c) Bundled Monthly Services (all HOA type expenses, security, utilities, internet, and TV). This structure provides greater financial certainty with access to quality healthcare should it be needed.

The benefits of LPR's comprehensive retirement resort extend beyond its boundaries. LPR has identified a second property and believes there is potential to grow to 5 000 units. The project cost will exceed €1 billion and create 1 400 permanent jobs.

The project is spearheaded by Dr. Jack Shevel, a South African primary care physician turned entrepreneur who has worked in healthcare on 3 continents with two successful publicly traded listings.

For more information about LPR and its ground-breaking retirement resort, please visit www.lifeplanresorts.com

Herdade da Vargem Fresca – Life Plan Resorts – Benavente, PORTUGAL

Download HR pictures (©Life Plan Resorts

https://fromsmash.com/o64U4zwigg-ct

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154338/Life_Plan_Resorts_Benavente.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154337/Life_Plan_Resorts_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/life-plan-resorts-is-creating-the-worlds-most-comprehensive-resort-for-healthy-ageing-with-an-integrated-retirement-plan-301877538.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its ground breaking project be a Life Plan Community plus over fitness
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record, circolare ministero della Salute alle Regioni
News to go
Alex Schwazer, il sogno olimpico potrebbe diventare realtà
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Pronti a portare avanti l'accordo sul grano"
News to go
Ue, povertà in aumento: i dati
News to go
Inflazione, Istat: "In rallentamento, +6,4% su anno"
News to go
Caldo, mercoledì picco: 23 città bollino rosso
News to go
Migranti, firmato in Tunisia memorandum intesa con Ue
News to go
Lionel Messi all'Inter Miami, la presentazione ufficiale
News to go
Guerra Russia-Ucraina, scade oggi accordo sul grano: Mosca dice no a proroga
News to go
Fisco, fattura elettronica e intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Gold Cup, vince il Messico che supera 1-0 Panama
News to go
Ucraina, attacco al ponte di Crimea
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza