Las Vegas Welcomes First Delta Hotels By Marriott During Groundbreaking Ceremony

CAI Investments Begins Construction on a 24-Floor, 284-Room Hotel, Located West of the Strip

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 26, CAI Investments broke ground on the future site of Las Vegas' first Delta Hotels by Marriott, located at 3883 West Flamingo Road. To celebrate the project, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, CAI Investments' founder, Christopher Beavor, and executives from Marriott International and Crescent Hotels & Resorts, posed for a ceremonial shovel dig and June 26, 2019 was officially declared "CAI INVESTMENTS – DELTA HOTEL DAY."

The high-end, 24-floor hotel will offer tourists and convention guests a full-service, functional experience through approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting space and approximately 1,600 square feet of retail space, along with convenient amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center, covered parking, lobby dining bar and coffee bar. Neighboring the Harmon overpass, the unique, zero-lot-line property will provide guests unparalleled access to the Las Vegas Strip and primary convention centers.

Projected to open fourth quarter of 2021, Delta Hotels by Marriott is the final phase of CAI Investments' 8.6-acre multi-purpose development, which began in 2017. The multi-million-dollar project also includes 27,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with confirmed tenants including Walgreens, Del Taco, Denny's, Wahoo's Fish Tacos and Chick-Fil-A.

here Download b-roll from the event here Photo and Video Credit: Radioactive Productions Download the project renderings and images from the eventDownload b-roll from the eventPhoto and Video Credit: Radioactive Productions

caicap.com . ABOUT CAI INVESTMENTS:CAI Investments is focused on providing secure, attractive investment returns through the strategic acquisition and asset management of distressed real estate-based assets in strengthening U.S. Markets of stability and growth. The highly regarded investment firm finances, develops, and manages properties throughout key markets across the nation. As a fully integrated company with approximately 20 employees, CAI Investments manages the entire real estate development process for some of the largest and most influential companies in the world, specializing in industries such as service, corporate, retail and hospitality. For additional information, please visit