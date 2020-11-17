Growth Continues for Global B2B Demand-Gen Leader SSG, with Opening of New Ho Chi Minh City Location

DENVER and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) announced today the opening of their new Ho Chi Minh City office, with the location being their 10th in Asia-Pacific and their fourth opening this year, following the opening of their Bengaluru office in January, Auckland in August, and Toronto earlier this month.

With over a dozen Vietnam-based clients onboard at the time of the opening, SSG's VP of Sales, APAC, Wayne Wong, is optimistic about the company's prospect for success in the region:

"Over the past two years, we have observed exponential increase in the inclusion of Vietnam in our regional demand generation activities," said Wong. "That was the clear indicator that Vietnam had become one of the key markets in marketers' B2B digital advertising plan.

"With our unprecedented B2B audience reach, both globally and in APAC, coupled with our unparalleled platforms, solutions, and technology, we have a unique opportunity to empower advertisers and champion B2B digital marketing in Vietnam."

SSG, a privately-held provider of proprietary B2B data and marketing solutions, specializes in demand generation and data services. With 165M+ global B2B records, including 34M+ APAC records, the company has become the market leader in the APAC region, fulfilling a need for localized, detailed company and contact data.

Visionayr, SSG's proprietary marketing solution, has also been a key differentiator for the company and has contributed to sustained growth over the past two years.

Along with Visionayr's benefits, SSG's VP of Global Sales Charlie Whife is looking forward to offering local-language support in the region. Following their APAC local success model, the Ho Chi Minh City office will employ local sales, operational, and creative staff.

"Having really proven our worth with local support and our groundbreaking Visionayr platform throughout Asia, Vietnam was the obvious next step in our growth plans for APAC," said Whife.

"Being an already fast-growing economy with an ever-growing talent pool, it is a great place to build out a team for local clients and to better understand the local culture in efforts to optimize our campaigns throughout the region. Vietnam is a key part in the success of Selling Simplified going forward."

Whife says that he expects further expansion in APAC to follow in the first half of 2021, in addition to North American and EMEA expansion.

