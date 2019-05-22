Hanergy Showcases its Pioneering Energy Solutions at the Intersolar Europe Exhibition 2019

th Intersolar Europe Exhibition, a world leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners, to feature its path-breaking energy solutions. BEIJING, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The clean energy giant, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.HK), has been on a constant expansion mode and is steadfast to strengthen its foothold in the global market. The company recently exhibited its latest energy solutions at the 27Intersolar Europe Exhibition, a world leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners, to feature its path-breaking energy solutions.

As part of a three-day conference and exhibition held at Messe München Exhibition Centre, Munich, Germany, from May 15-17, 2019, Hanergy showcased its most promising solar solutions.

Amongst the exhibits from Hanergy were - HanPower Plus in, a portable solar power-bank product; HanPack, the solar backpack; and Humbrella, the solar-powered parasol, in consumer products category; and solar-powered housing solutions, like rooftop solutions of Single & Double Glass HanTile, power-generation wall solution, HanWall, and road paving solutions like HanBrick in the construction products category; Transportation solutions such as slide-in ground mounted system, Thin-Film Solar vehicle Roof, besides flexible modules, and production lines from Solibro and MiaSolé.

The most intriguing part is that Hanergy has also fast-tracked its global expansion with its participation in the Intersolar Europe Exhibition 2019. The company has signed the strategic cooperation contracts with renowned companies like Deuter & Bahama to co-design and develop solar backpacks & solar powered parasols respectively for the global market.

As per the strategic co-operation contract with Deuter, Hanergy will be responsible for the development and the design of thin film flexible components, and Deuter will take the onus for the design and the production and the sales of the bags globally. The duo will adopt co-brand strategy to promote their upcoming solar backpacks.

On collaboration with Hanergy, Robert Schieferle, VP, Deuter said, "We're pleased to build synergies with the company of Hanergy's stature and bring to use their par-excellence thin film flexible components in our upcoming solar backpacks. We're confident that our new solar backpack powered by Hanergy's light weight modules with dual branding of the two brands is surely going to be a head-turner."

Deuter is a German brand of sport packs and bags, for hiking, trekking, snow sports and other uses. Founded in 1898, Deuter has been pioneering premium outdoor equipment market for over 120 years.

On the other hand, under the aegis of strategic partnership agreement with Bahama, Germany's leading parasol brand, both the companies will co-operate to co-design and develop solar powered parasols.

Founded in 1950, today Bahama designs and manufactures a great variety of high-quality large-size parasols and sun sails.

Further, introducing its flexible modules & BIPV product- HanTile in the Sweden Market, the clean energy giant has also signed a USD 1 bn distribution agreement with Sun Lion Solar Ltd, one of renowned companies offering rooftop solutions in Scandinavian region for over 50 years.

Sweden's solar market has grown tremendously in the past few years. Its operational PV capacity increased from 231 MW at the end of 2017 to 411 MW at the end of last year, according to new official statistics released by the Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten). The figures show that 2018 was the country's best year ever in terms of solar energy development, with 180 MW added to the grid. That contrasts with 91 MW in 2017 and just 13 MW in 2016, while in 2015 and 2014 the country added around 37.6 MW and 36.2 MW, respectively.

Lv Yuan, vice president of Hanergy Overseas Sales Company, said, "Intersolar Europe has been around for years now, and we've been fortunate to be associated with the platform. Our participation at this year's Intersolar Exhibition has yielded exceptionally good results for the company. We signed a US$1 billion contract to distribute our rooftop solution at Sweden, and we've also clinched strategic co-operation contracts with renowned companies in their respective fields like Deuter & Bahama to accentuate the look and feel of our solar backpacks and parasols, and also the sales in Europeand the world markets."

According to Hanergy, it intends to close deals with nearly 85 potential customers with orders totaling to 380 MW at the Intersolar Exhibition. The company claims it received more than 5,000 visitors and thousands of experts from 160 nations during the exhibition.

Wang Zhongshuang, CEO of Hanergy Germany, said, "Hanergy has been on a continuous growth trajectory and is constantly expanding its foothold in the global market. Our collaboration with Deuter and Bahama is a testament of our earnestness to apply our innovative thin film power technology to the products across industries. We're committed to empower the world with mobile energy, and we're open to work with top companies to create more energy efficient products that will change the way of life for consumers."

According to the Global Market Outlook for Solar Power published recently by SolarPower Europe, Europe's solar market is expected to grow exponentially. Germany will remain the largest PV market in Europe for years to come, with an expected newly installed solar capacity of 26.7 GW by 2023, bringing its total capacity to 72.6 GW. Spain will be the second-biggest market with new additions reaching 19.4 GW and its cumulative total hitting 25.3 GW by the end of the 2019-2023 period.

Over the next five years, the Netherlands, France and Italy will likely add 15.8 GW, 13.3 GW and 9.6 GW, respectively. They will be followed by Ukraine and Turkey, with 5.9 GW and 5.5 GW of respective projected growth.

Intersolar Europe, founded 27 years ago, has become one of the most important industry platforms for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners in the global solar industry. The exhibition focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, as well as grid infrastructure and solutions for the integration of renewable energy.

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Mobile Energy Group Company Ltd. As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPower.

