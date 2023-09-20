Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Huasun Ranks Top 3 in TaiyangNews Highest Efficient Commercial Solar Modules List September 2023

20 settembre 2023 | 08.00
XUANCHENG, China, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trend towards very high efficiency modules continues in the TaiyangNews TOP SOLAR MODULES list for September. Huasun Energy has made a leap to the 3rd place out of a total of 51 modules listed after increasing its efficiency by close to 0.5 percentage points to 23.02%.

The new 715W HJT module in its Himalaya G12 series, which is aimed at utility-scale applications. Huasun's Himalaya G12-132 solar module (Model No.: HS-210-B132DS) is the only product listed in the top 3 that uses the cutting-edge n-type high-efficiency heterojunction technology (HJT), and at 715W, it even represents a top power rating across the list: there is no other module listed with such a high power output.

TaiyangNews has been covering the efficiency progress of solar modules since the year of 2017, and has become an important index for solar power industry to witness the highest level of PV module industrialization.

Efficiency and output power are the two key characteristics of a solar module. While there are several ways to improve module power such as employing larger cell sizes or integrating more cells into a module, it's the efficiency that truly speaks about the ability of the solar device to convert sunlight per area into power. That's why only the highest efficient solar modules are included in this list.

With the advantages of 'four highs' (high efficiency, high power, high bifaciality, high reliability) and 'four lows' (low temperature coefficient, low attenuation, low LCOE, low carbon emissions), Huasun's Himalaya G12-132 modules are specially designed for large-scale utility solar power plants, and the 715W modules have been successfully applied in some PV projects.

Huasun is honored to be listed as the only module manufacturer with an efficiency of over 23% and power output of over 700W, as well as the best performer in HJT sector in terms of both efficiency and power. By continuously expanding the HJT capacity with improved efficiency and reduced cost, and strengthening synergy with value chain enterprises, Huasun will spare no effort to accelerate the industrialization of high-efficiency N-type heterojunction modules and promote the high-quality development of the photovoltaic industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2215840/image_5027067_12687380.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2215841/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huasun-ranks-top-3-in-taiyangnews-highest-efficient-commercial-solar-modules-list-september-2023-301932980.html

