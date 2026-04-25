circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

139th Canton Fair: Innovation Shapes Quality Living in the Houseware Category

25 aprile 2026 | 17.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th Canton Fair is showcasing a new wave of innovation in the Housewares category, where exhibitors are redefining everyday tools through smarter design, enhanced safety, and contemporary craftsmanship.

CTA

Kitchenware innovation this session is characterized by a "back-to-basics" approach that prioritizes user safety and accessibility. One of the most talked-about advancements is a gravity-based knife storage system. Moving away from traditional magnetic strips or fixed slots, which can limit material compatibility or expose sharp edges, this new design uses the weight of the knife itself to trigger a secure internal clamping mechanism.

Similarly, award-winning storage solutions are reimagining how we interact with everyday objects. The Teeter-Top storage containers utilize a clever seesaw mechanical principle, allowing users to open lids with a gentle press rather than a forceful twist. This inclusive design is specifically tailored for multi-tasking chefs, children, and the elderly, proving that the most impactful innovations are often those that simplify the smallest physical movements.

The general ceramics section is witnessing a digital transformation, where 3D printing technology is being used to bridge the gap between nature and the dinnerware industry. New collections are making their debut featuring intricate, organic textures, such as the delicate veins of forest ferns, replicated with precision impossible through traditional molding.

Beyond aesthetics, this tech-driven approach serves a vital environmental purpose. By adopting on-demand 3D manufacturing, producers are eliminating the waste associated with conventional molds. Combined with the use of high-quality, recyclable white porcelain and lead-free glazes that meet strict international safety standards, these products cater to a global market that increasingly demands quality over quantity.

Contemporary porcelain ornaments are no longer purely aesthetic; many now integrate practical features, such as serving as elegant smartphone docks. These pieces blend traditional motifs that represent prosperity and seasonal harmony, with modern silhouettes and 24K gold detailing.

The 139th Canton Fair shows how smart, sustainable, emotionally engaging products are shaping home living, giving global buyers insight into a manufacturing sector now centered on better living solutions.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965698/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/139th-canton-fair-innovation-shapes-quality-living-in-the-houseware-category-302753569.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN43602 en US Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Spari alla cena con Trump, la corsa del sospetto e la reazione del Secret Service - Video
L'addio di Ranieri alla Roma, sconcerto tra i tifosi a Testaccio
Lazio, ecco il nuovo sponsor: ufficiale partnership con Polymarket
Sal Da Vinci: "L’amore è un mestiere e va frequentato" - Video
Decreto sicurezza, Gianni Cuperlo cita Cetto La Qualunque alla Camera - Video
News to go
Guerra Iran, danni diretti per il vino
Alla Camera il voto sul decreto sicurezza, le opposizioni intonano 'Bella Ciao' - Video
News to go
Mattarella: "La legge del più forte genera barbarie"
Il diavolo veste Prada 2, a Milano l’anteprima con i look ‘Miranda approved’
Crolla palazzina disabitata a Napoli, si scava tra le macerie - Video
Serata da Dolce Vita al ristorante di Max Giusti: Sal Da Vinci, Britti e Zampaglione insieme con 'Per Sempre Sì' - Video
Jovanotti in Campidoglio per presentare il Jova Giro: "2mila chilometri da Roma... a Roma"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza