circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

1wish Season with Santa Jones – Christmas Advents by 1win and Jon Jones

1wish Season with Santa Jones – Christmas Advents by 1win and Jon Jones
03 dicembre 2025 | 10.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire – 3 December 2025 – Four weeks before Christmas, 1win has launched an Advent Calendar in partnership with its global brand ambassador Jon Jones, the legendary MMA champion. The “1wish Season with Santa Jones” is a 21-day charity challenge hosted by Jon Jones on Instagram and powered by 1win.

Effective December 1, Santa Jon Jones opens a new “gift window” daily and chooses people to fulfill their wishes. Participants can ask for anything that can brighten their lives – heartfelt gifts, something they have always dreamed about, or something important for their families. This is a perfect moment to ask Santa Jones a Christmas wish.

To join the giveaway, users need to undergo five steps:

  1. Visit the official ‘1wish Season’ landing page in Jon Jones’s Instagram bio.
  2. Submit the wish. Big or small, practical or emotional — any honest wish is welcome.
  3. Leave contact details, so 1win team can contact them if Santa Jones chooses their wishes.
  4. Follow @1win and @jonnybones on Instagram.
  5. Repost the announcement Reel by @1win and @jonnybones to their Stories.

From December 1 to December 21, Jon Jones and 1win will be choosing five winners per day. Selected participants will be tagged in Jon’s Instagram Stories. Within 1–3 days, the 1win team will contact winners to arrange the delivery of the wishes.

“From December 1st to the 21st, you can send us your wish – something real, something you’ve wanted for a long time but never allowed yourself to get. Every day I’ll be choosing five people myself – five stories that feel honest, meaningful, and important,” said Jon Jones, as he announced the 1wish Season.

1win and Jon Jones invite fans from around the world to join the 1wish Season. Make a wish, join the Advent Calendar, and let this December bring you something truly special.

About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win is a major player in the global gaming industry. Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences. In 2024, 1win partnered with actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassador. In 2025, Mexican professional boxer Saúl (Canelo) Álvarez and MMA legend Jon Jones joined 1win as its global ambassadors.

Contatti:
Immediapress
Media contact
1win Press Office:
press@1win.pro

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Advent Calendar Charity Challenge MMA Champion
Vedi anche
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo, a ottobre -6%
Ryanair Prime, dopo 8 mesi chiude il piano sui voli scontati
Scuola, Valditara: "Mettere al centro la persona, orgoglioso dell’azione di governo"
Boldrini: "Albanese? Su La Stampa ha sbagliato, un attacco va condannato" - Video
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, ecco la classifica 2025 di dove si vive meglio
Papa Leone in Libano, messaggio di pace per una nazione in crisi
Il coro ProPal a Monteverde: "Palestina libera e Israele trasferito in America" - Video
Eddie Brock tra i big di Sanremo, ieri sul palco di Alfa - Video
Squadre speciali e droni a Fiumicino per un'esercitazione, simulato un attacco terroristico - Video
Montepulciano, oltre 1200 persone a evento Pd: "Qui per rafforzare leadership Schlein" - Video
Esercitazione antiterrorismo a Fiumicino, prefetto Giannini: "Test su reazione e soccorso" - Video
News to go
Mercato immobiliare in Italia, prezzi in leggera crescita: i dati - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza