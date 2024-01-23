Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
2024 Japan Prize Laureates Announced

23 gennaio 2024 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Prize Foundation announced the winners of the 2024 Japan prize on January 23, 2024. Prof. Sir Brian J. Hoskins (UK) and Prof. John Michael Wallace (USA) are co-winners of the Japan Prize in the fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and Prof. Ronald M. Evans (USA) has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science.

- Fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure

Prof. Sir Brian J. Hoskinshttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000319/202401155280/_prw_PI4fl_MnpACdsk.jpg 

Prof. John Michael Wallacehttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000319/202401155280/_prw_PI3fl_RS9kF6a4.jpg 

- Fields of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science

Prof. Ronald M. Evanshttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000319/202401155280/_prw_PI2fl_YIMVuEE8.jpg 

For this year's Japan Prize, Prof. Hoskins and Prof. Wallace are being recognized for their distinguished contributions to Establishment of a scientific foundation for understanding and predicting extreme weather events, and Prof. Evans for his Discovery of the nuclear hormone receptor family and its application to drug development.

For the 2024 Japan Prize, the Foundation asked approximately 15,500 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world to nominate researchers working in this year's fields. It received 130 nominations for the fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and 198 nominations for the fields of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science. This year's winners were selected from that total of 328 candidates.

About the Japan Prize

The establishment of the Japan Prize in 1981 was motivated by the Japanese government's desire to create an internationally recognized award that would contribute to scientific and technological development around the world. With the support of numerous donations, the Japan Prize Foundation received endorsement from the Cabinet Office in 1983.

The Japan Prize is awarded to scientists and engineers from around the world who have made creative and dramatic achievements that help progress their fields and contribute significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity. Researchers in all fields of science and technology are eligible for the award, with two fields selected each year in consideration of current trends in scientific and technological development. In principle, one individual in each field is recognized with the award, and receives a certificate, a medal, and a monetary prize. Each award ceremony is attended by the current Emperor and Empress, heads of the three branches of government and other related officials, and representatives from various other elements of society.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-japan-prize-laureates-announced-302041401.html

