A Majority of Businesses Intrigued by the Potential of AI in Achieving Sustainability Goals Whilst Energy Consumption Concerns Persist

More than one in two organizations acknowledge gap in understanding how digital technology can facilitate achieving sustainability goals

HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - Over three quarters of businesses (76%) across Asia, Europe and the Middle East are intrigued by the potential of digital technologies, including AI and cloud computing in driving sustainable development, according to the latest survey report titled "Tech-Driven Sustainability Trends and Index 2024", commissioned by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. However, the substantial energy consumption associated with these technologies is still reflecting a key barrier to broader adoption, as 61% of respondents still express concerns over the matter.

This interest in the potential of AI, cloud computing and other advanced digital technologies to support sustainable development varies across regions, with emerging Asian markets leading the way (83%), followed closely by the Middle East (78%), Europe (74%), and developed Asian markets (72%). Notably, the Philippines (91%), Singapore (84%), Indonesia (81%), and Thailand (81%), demonstrate particularly high interest.

Regional Variations in AI Adoption and Sustainability Efforts

Despite this optimism, 59% businesses acknowledge gap in understanding how digital technology can assist in achieving sustainability goals with Asia leading at 63%, followed by Europe at 61% and the Middle East at 45%. Around two thirds (62%) of executives believe their organizations are lagging in adopting cloud computing and AI to accelerate progress towards sustainability goals. This concern is particularly noted in Singapore (80%), the Philippines (77%), and Japan (75%) and Hong Kong SAR (75%), indicating a pressing need for organizations to accelerate their technological adoption to advance sustainability.

Overall, 82% of businesses agree that sustainable development in technology is paramount for their companies, with markets like Singapore (93%), the Philippines (91%), and Indonesia (89%) leading the charge. Companies increasingly recognize the multifaceted benefits of adopting digital technologies for sustainability including cost savings, improved operational efficiencies, and enhanced compliance with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations.

AI and machine learning are viewed as the most crucial digital technologies for advancing corporate sustainability, with businesses in the Middle East (52%) placing greater emphasis on their importance compared to Europe (41%), emerging Asian markets (40%) and developed Asian markets (36%). Meanwhile, 81% of businesses feel human oversight is needed in guiding the development of digital technologies, including AI tools with the Middle East feel the strongest at 91%, followed by emerging Asian markets at 83%, Europe at 82% and developed Asian markets at 74%.

However, the survey reveals a notable concern: 61% of respondents fear that the high energy consumption associated with digital technologies may hinder widespread AI adoption. This concern is even higher in Singapore (85%), the Philippines (77%) and Hong Kong SAR (75%). Furthermore, 71% of businesses believe that the substantial energy consumption of digital technologies such as powering AI may outweigh its benefits with the highest concerns from Singapore (86%), the Philippines (84%) and Malaysia (81%).

The report also highlights the importance of selecting technology providers that prioritize sustainability. When selecting a "green" cloud provider, approximately half of businesses prioritize those that use renewable energy (51%), maintain energy-efficient data centers (46%), and implement carbon footprint reduction initiatives (42%).

Commitment to Green AI and Open-source Innovation

"With feedback from decision-makers across 13 markets, the survey report sheds light on the current attitudes and challenges businesses face in adopting AI and cloud computing for sustainability," said Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "At Alibaba Cloud, we are committed to supporting businesses on their sustainability journeys with scalable and sustainable solutions. By pledging to use 100% clean energy by 2030 and improving the energy efficiency at our global data centers, as well as optimizing Generative AI capabilities such as large language models (LLMs) performance, AI can be a powerful tool to improve efficiency and optimize energy consumption."

Alibaba Cloud has made notable progress in its green cloud initiatives. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the average power usage effectiveness (PUE) of the company's self-built data centers improved to 1.200 from 1.215 the year before, with 56% of the electricity consumed coming from clean sources. Additionally, Alibaba's green computing infrastructure has enabled clients to reduce their emissions by 9.884 million tons, a remarkable increase of 44% year-on-year.

In addition, Alibaba Cloud is at the forefront of democratizing AI through its open-source initiatives, making advanced AI technologies accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes. By releasing cutting-edge open-source models from its proprietary large language model Qwen family, including Qwen2.5-VL and Qwen2.5-1M and its video foundation model Tongyi Wanxiang (Wan), Alibaba Cloud empowers developers to create task-specific AI applications that are both efficient and cost-effective. These open-source models have already inspired over 100,000 derivative models on Hugging Face, showcasing their global adoption and versatility. By promoting smaller parameter models, Alibaba Cloud reduces the cost and energy consumption of AI training and deployment, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that drives energy-efficient innovation.

Surveying 1,300 decision-makers across 13 markets, "Tech-Driven Sustainability Trends and Index 2024" aims to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of corporate sustainability. The survey report underscores the essential role of technology in driving impactful change, while highlighting the need for businesses to adopt AI and cloud computing responsibly to address energy consumption concerns and bridge the gap in sustainability efforts.

About the Survey

Alibaba Cloud's "Tech-Driven Sustainability Trends and Index 2024" was independently conducted by Yonder Consulting, a business consulting firm, with advisory, design and analytical support from The Purpose Business, a sustainability consultancy. The survey collected feedback from May 10 to June 19, 2024, involving 1,300 business leaders and senior management from various industries, including technology and communications, finance, infrastructure, renewable resources, healthcare, transportation, retail, and manufacturing.

Respondents were located across 13 markets in Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore and South Korea), Europe (France, Germany, and United Kingdom), and the Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the UAE). In this survey, developed Asian markets refer to Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, while emerging Asian markets include Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Alibaba has been named the leading IaaS provider in Asia Pacific by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. It has also maintained its position as one of the world's leading public cloud IaaS service providers since 2018, according to IDC.