Ampace Launches ONEN Strategy at Intersolar Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a leading innovator in advanced energy storage solutions, officially launched its forward-looking ONEN Strategy at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich on May 7 at 14:00 CET. The company also showcased its latest full-stack energy storage portfolio, spanning residential, C&I, UPS, and portable energy storage products. At the same time, Ampace's Chile project was shortlisted for the Smarter E Award 2025 – Outstanding Project, marking another milestone in the company's global deployment capabilities.

At the heart of Ampace's presence this year is the ONEN Strategy — a comprehensive roadmap that stands for One-Stop Energy. ONEN reflects the company's vision to build a fully integrated, scenario-driven energy storage ecosystem. It is underpinned by four strategic pillars: High-Efficiency Product, High-Compatibility System, High-Confidence Safety, and High-Value Service. This strategy represents not only a technical framework but also Ampace's long-term commitment to global energy transformation and customer-centric innovation.

During the launch event, CTO from Ampace, Dr.Yuan, emphasized its belief that safety and innovation are inseparable. The "O" in ONEN represents Zero, symbolizing Ampace's uncompromising standard for zero safety incidents. "ONE" stands for leadership and continuous innovation, while "N" symbolizes infinity, the limitless possibilities enabled by a resilient and future-ready storage ecosystem.

Ampace also unveiled the new PR-S4 residential energy storage system, designed specifically for European households. With a compact form factor 35% smaller than the industry average, PR-S4 offers up to 40kWh capacity, supports 15,000 cycles and a 15-year design life, and meets top-tier global safety standards including ISO 13849 PL-d and IP66. Its modular design enables simple installation, expansion, and maintenance.

In the C&I space, Ampace presented high-performance storage systems with 100–500kWh capacity, fast response (0.5–1CP), and extreme environmental adaptability from -30°C to 55°C. Ampace also highlighted upcoming innovations such as a 4,800kWh containerized energy storage system built with next-generation GT40 cells and intelligent thermal management.

The company's Chile project, shortlisted for The Smarter E Award – Outstanding Project, further demonstrated Ampace's capabilities in real-world deployments. In a seismically active region, Ampace delivered a stable, high-safety C&I system tailored to harsh environmental conditions.

As the energy storage industry continues to evolve, Ampace remains committed to its core values: real safety and high value. With the ONEN Strategy now officially launched, Ampace is poised to empower energy storage across all scenarios and to partner with global customers on the journey toward a sustainable energy future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682779/image.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire