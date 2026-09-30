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Arasan to demonstrate the industry's first MIPI SWI3S™ IP at the MIPI Member meet in Taipei

30 settembre 2026 | 09.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Arasan Chip Systems, announces that it will demonstrate the industries firstMIPI SWI3S™ Manager IP and Peripheral IP on Oct 21, 2026 in Taipei

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems a leading provider of Semiconductor IP Cores for Mobile and Automobile SoC's announced it will demonstrate its SWI3S™ Manager and Peripheral IP in Taipei on Oct 21, 2026. Arasan provides a Total SWI3S™ IP Solution including the SWI3S™ PHY which will be available on multiple foundry nodes 22nm and below. Arasan is currently engaged with early adopters with its SWI3S™ Controller and PHY IP. Arasan will offer a free upgrade to existing and future licensees to the MIPI SWI3S™ v1.1 specification when the standard is officially released.

Arasan offers the broadest range of IP for the MIPI® Standards and the SWI3S™ IP follows its Soundwire® and Slimbus® IP for audio applications.

"We are proud to demonstrate the industry's first SWI3S™ IP at the MIPI® Member Meet in Taipei," said Ron Mabry, VP of Sales at Arasan. "The SWI3S™ IP is gaining rapid adoption in the industry and we hope to accelerate this further with our silicon proven standards compliant IP."

Arasan Total SWI3S™ IP which includes the Manager IP, Peripheral IP, the SWI3S™ PHY and software stack are available to license immediately.  More information on Arasan's SWI3S™ IP can be found at: https://www.arasan.com/products/mipi/soundwire/

To license Arasan's Total SWI3S™ IP including its SWI3S® Controller IP, SWI3S™ PHY IP and SWI3S™ software stack, please contact bonnie.noufer@arasan.com

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI® Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software.  Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. For more information, please visit arasan.com

 

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