ATOMIX IN NEW YORK CITY IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE INAUGURAL LIST OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

26 settembre 2025 | 07.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastronomic leaders gathered this evening at Wynn Las Vegas, for the inaugural unveiling of the North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Atomix named The Best Restaurant in North America. The ceremony honored culinary talent across 20 cities in North America, recognizing 2 restaurants in the Caribbean, 11 in Canada and 37 in the U.S.

Ranked No.12 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, Atomix, from Ellia and Junghyun 'JP' Park, is celebrated for its refined 12-course tasting menu and immersive storytelling rooted in Korean tradition. The Parks' signature approach – defined by hospitality, humility and technical precision – continues to elevate Korean cuisine in North America and worldwide. Following in the ranking are Mon Lapin (No.2) in Montreal and Restaurant Pearl Morissette (No.3) in Ontario.

William Drew, Director of Content for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural list of North America's 50 Best Restaurants, celebrating the diversity, creativity and excellence that define the region's dining scene. From pioneering fine-dining institutions to bold new voices, this list reflects the rich culinary landscape of North America."

Two standout restaurants from the Caribbean featured on the list: Buzo Osteria Italiana (No.41) in Barbados, by chef Nakita Goddard, and Stush in the Bush (No.49) in Jamaica, from Lisa and Christopher Binns. The list also celebrates restaurants in a diverse array of destinations such as Denver, Charleston, Nashville, Portland, Richmond and Vancouver.

For more information on North America's 50 Best Restaurants visit: https://www.theworlds50best.com/northamerica

