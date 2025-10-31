circle x black
CCTV4:The documentary Homeland Restored: 80 Years Since Taiwan's Recovery from Japanese Occupation is set to premiere

31 ottobre 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To honour the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation, China Media Group proudly announces the premiere of a six-episode historical documentary series titled Homeland Restored: 80 Years Since Taiwan's Recovery from Japanese Occupation starting November 1st.

Drawing on extensive historical archives and the insights of both scholars and eyewitnesses, this documentary series underscores a key fact: that the Chinese mainland and Taiwan are two parts of an inseparable community with a shared future together. Highlighting that Taiwan's restoration to China is an outcome of the WWII victory and part and parcel of the postwar international order, it stresses that China's reunification is an irreversible trend of history. The film also helps audiences across the Strait and around the world better understand the history of the Chinese mainland and Taiwan standing together in the fight against foreign invasion, fostering a deeper sense of national and cultural identity among Taiwan compatriots.

In making this documentary series, the production team traveled extensively across China and abroad. As well as filming a wealth of invaluable historical relics, they also delved into archival documents, diaries, letters and obtained many rare video materials - many of which will be revealed to the public for the first time come the airing of the series.

The documentary series also provides a systematic review of international legal documents, such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, that unambiguously affirm China's sovereignty over Taiwan. It also unveils for the first time rare archival materials from the U.S. National Archives and relevant historical institutions in Taipei, presenting solid evidence that powerfully refutes fallacies such as the "undetermined status of Taiwan" and the new "two-state" theory, reaffirming that the historical and legal fact of Taiwan's return to China is indisputable.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv4the-documentary-homeland-restored-80-years-since-taiwans-recovery-from-japanese-occupation-is-set-to-premiere-302600130.html

